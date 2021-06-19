After Vice President Cristina Kirchner advocated a reform in the health system, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, spoke this Saturday of the “integration” of the health system to make it more “effective and comprehensive”.

“It has to do with the idea of ​​integrating health. Today the public system coexists with social and prepaid works. If these three subsystems are poorly integrated, what is generated is lack on one side and waste on the other“Kicillof stressed.

In statements to The Uncover Radio, the Buenosairean president explained: “If the medical capacity is not integrated, coordinated and articulated on one side, the devices on the other and the beds on the other, that does not have rationality. It can become a much more system effective and comprehensive“.

“Anyone who says that they do not want to discuss these issues or that they do not want to put them on the table is saying that they benefit from some factor from this,” he shot.

Along these lines, he stressed that it is an “existing problem that the pandemic exhibited”, making it clear that “the health system is not doing perfectly well”, and added: “It is a discussion that must be given, so that what already exists can be improved “.

A few days ago, during an act in the Buenos Aires party of La Plata, Vice President Cristina Kirchner demanded changes in the health scheme, and anticipated: “We are going to have to rethink the entire healthcare system“.

Axel Kicillof referred to the request made by Cristina Kirchner during a ceremony they shared in La Plata.

In another part of the interview, the Buenos Aires governor stated that “if the perception of public opinion is that the pandemic is over or almost over, it is a wrong perception“.

“It is not only inappropriate but it is very dangerous to think that the pandemic is over,” Kicillof said, adding that “there are still people who they don’t want to get vaccinated “Although, he said, “that percentage is going down.”

Anti-vaccine campaign

In addition, he stated that “the anti-vaccine campaign was very harmful and it had real effects “on Argentine society, since” there were people who did not want to be vaccinated and ended up dying. “

“I hold those who carried out an anti-vaccine campaign responsible. Perhaps it was to harm the Government, but in the turnaround they ended up generating distrust with the vaccine. There are people who did not register and maybe they can get sick and die“, argument.

Controversial phrase

Consulted by the sayings of former president Mauricio Macri, who had referred to the coronavirus as a flu “a little more serious”, Kicillof shot: “It is unfortunate. The truth that angers and that phrase gives anger“.

“The apologies that I could have given are obviously accepted, but when it appearsThese phrases are associated with real policies that were carried out in certain countries by politicians related to Macri, or part of the same international space as Macri, what one has to say is’It’s good that Argentina was not governed like that during the pandemic, ‘”he said.

In this sense, the Buenos Aires governor declared: “When he was President, there was an oral and spontaneous Macri, without filter and without coaching. And another the one who spoke reading teleprompter or with a more armed speech and they were very different “.

“I don’t know what he thinks intimately. What yes, are phrases that attract attention. One not even in an oversight at this point could say that, “he concluded.

LGP