The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, crossed Axel Kicillof, who this Thursday pointed to the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in the northern province.

The Buenos Aires president once again denied Beatriz Sarlo, who in Comodoro Py gave details of the “offering under the table” to apply Sputnik V and Soledad Quereilhac, Kicillof’s wife, pointed out. In his defense, the governor of the Province mentioned that once again “the judicial, the media and the political” are mixed with “false complaints” and there he made mention of his Jujuy counterpart and pointed to the vaccination campaign.

“The governor of Jujuy said he privatized the vaccine in the city, who gave it to the prepaid women and said verbatim that they “vaccinated even dogs and cats.” Morales said it. Isn’t that news, so worried they are about who gets vaccinated?“, Kicillof said ironically in dialogue with The uncovering radio.

A while later, Morales took charge of his sayings, but clarified that “were expressions in reference to the vaccination lists presented by some clinics and private sanatoriums in Jujuy that included people who were not essential health personnel “.

“The province’s vaccination team discovered that in those lists there were couples, mothers, cousins, uncles, the dog and the cat were missing. They had nothing to do with essential health personnel “Morales wrote on his Twitter account.

I must clarify, however, that the vaccination system in the province has been developing in an orderly manner and that by Provincial Law the list of vaccinated was made public. (+) – Gerardo Morales (@GerardoMorales) March 11, 2021

“I must clarify, however, that the vaccination system in the province has been developing in an orderly manner and that by Provincial Law the list of vaccinated was made public,” he added.

Days ago, the Jujuy president admitted that there were vip vaccinated in Jujuy and ordered the lists to be published, blamed “private clinics” and targeted “businessmen” and “people with a lot of money” who even listed their mothers as maids.

In this framework, it issued a decree to make the coronavirus vaccination campaign carried out by the province transparent, to avoid these situations.

However, Kicillof accused the media of echoing complaints with the aim of “of dirtying the vaccination campaign” which he carries out in Buenos Aires territory, in reference to the statement of the writer in Comodoro Py that splashed the Buenos Aires governor’s wife.

Morales ended his clarification with a positive message: “I understand the important challenge you have in a province as large as the Province of Buenos Aires. I wish you the best of success and accompany you in the arduous task that lies ahead.“.

JPE