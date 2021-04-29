As in previous opportunities where he pressed to rigidify the system of social controls due to the pandemic, Axel Kicillof sought political support from the mayors on Thursday in search of greater restrictions in the Greater Buenos Aires and Interior.

It extends this search for consensus to the AMBA, with time limits for shops and continuity of closure of face-to-face classes in 40 districts of the rings that surround the Autonomous City.

This scheme, in addition, of more rigorous monitoring of the movement of people and prolongation of the night closure, wants to translate into an eventual agreement with the head of CABA, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Consensus is halfway there. Larreta insists on the presence of classes, at least at the primary level.

It does not differ from the proposal made by the mayors of Together for the Change of Greater Buenos Aires, who warn about “the need” not to alter the presence of boys in schools. In addition, they adjust compliance to maintain productivity. The economy worries. In that shot, Kicillof nods. The crossroads is how the provincial state solves the cut in activities that will come after this Friday’s announcement.

President Alberto Fernández has the same dilemma. Lack of resources to allocate to the most exposed economic sectors and informal labor agents who would also be left out in the open.

43% of the Buenos Aires economy is informal. There would be another clash of needs: Kicillof asked the mayors, during the teleconference, to collaborate with effective controls in their municipalities. The communal chiefs commit effort. Even with the evidence of the unbridled operation of street trade fairs, shopping promenades, various crowds and overflowing public transport nodes (such as the railroad).

Transportation is an element of conversation between the Kicillof and Larreta administrations. The heads of Cabinet, Carlos Bianco (Buenos Aires), and Felipe Miguel (CABA) maintain an open dialogue on this item. The Autonomous City would put checkpoints in 40 of the 60 entrances to the Buenos Aires capital.

The rush to find common roads is driven by the latest worrying health data: the percentage of occupation of beds nationwide is 68.4%. It is still a manageable floor. But, in the AMBA it rose to 76.6%. In many cases, there are Buenos Aires municipalities that no longer have Intensive Therapy Units (ICU) due to the growth of seriously ill patients. Derivations are arranged with more acceleration than ten days ago. Tandil, for example, had to refer a patient to Pinamar. And it’s just one case.

40% of patients admitted to hospitals and sanatoriums are “sub 50”, that is, under 50 years of age, a new trend when until weeks ago the majority of hospitalized patients were in their sixties or older adults over that age group.

Since Monday, Fernández, Kicillof and Larreta await the evolution of infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID. In all this time there was no encouraging information: of the new 26,053 cases reported this Thursday, 12,208 are from the Province and 2,972 from the Autonomous City.

That presumption of aggravation developed the governor in the zoom with mayors. He told them: “We need to reduce the number of infections, which requires reducing circulation and, at the same time, deepening personal care and compliance with protocols.” Almost manual. He maintains that the restrictions established 15 days ago must be sharpened, deepened. Your Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, acted as support by explaining that “the measures taken by the National Government and by the Province, they have been effective in reducing the growth of cases, which once again demonstrates the effectiveness of the restrictions on circulation ”.

The official insisted: “As long as there are more hospital admissions than discharges, the health system will be at risk.”

All the pro-government mayors agree with the greatest sanitary zeal proposed by the governor and the staff of specialists brought together by the minister of the area, Daniel Gollán. They even encourage more rigorous closures. Mario Secco (Ensenada), among them. They confront the more moderate appreciation of Jorge Macri (Vicente López), Néstor Grindetti (Lanús), Julio Garro (La Plata), Gustavo Posse (San Isidro) and another ten communal leaders of Juntos por el Cambio.

They appear distant on another topic. The alleged “unconsulted” decisions of Kicillof or the communicative “partiality” of the governor limited only to the mayors of the Front for Victory. This Thursday, with the teleconference, a bit of horizontality would have been sought.

Throughout the hearing, Kicillof communicated “the great effort to expand the health system”, but -according to the warning- there is no response capacity that reaches when the increase in cases is exponential. “

“Undoubtedly we all want to save lives and the mayors touch us closely because we know the neighbors who suffer from it,” Jorge Macri, president of the Buenos Aires PRO was noted later.

Nobody appears refractory to the adoption of measures, in the middle of the second wave of massive infections. The tone is in the gradation of those restrictions.

“We will support the measures taken by the National Government, we need to reduce circulation in the AMBA to be able to cut the chain of infections,” the mayor of Lomas de Zamora would say a while later, Martin Insaurralde, almost like a letter format.