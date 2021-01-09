The province of Buenos Aires will have time restrictions in the municipalities, in accordance with the system of phases that mark the levels of contagion of COVID, and will set greater controls on the so-called “Clandestine parties”.

Also on social gatherings of more than 10 people. It is the closest thing to the menu of measurements of Axel Kicillof to get, more or less, in tune with the DNU signed by Alberto Fernàndez on the advisability of the sanitary curfew.

There will be no variations in the protocols applied so far on the Atlantic Coast, according to the advance of the Government. “We are in a position to guarantee the continuity of the tourist season,” Kicillof promised. The governor was this Friday, accompanied by Augusto Costa, Minister of Production, Science and Technological Innovation of the Province, in a long meeting with mayors of the Atlantic region.

“Today we are not going to take definitions or specific measures, we have to have the opinion of all the mayors,” added the Buenos Aires official. The meeting took place while the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, I advanced with the City Cabinet chief, Felipe Miguel, in some joint strategy for the AMBA region. Among them those of public transport for workers in essential activities.

They will try to apply the scheme in the railway terminals and trunks. Also the groups. It is one of the most complex aspects to monitor.

The government of the Province entered a waiting period. For now, it continues in the circulation of people and commercial activities. Kicillof is planning another round of meetings. The next will be with communal chiefs of Greater Buenos Aires.

The option that the Buenos Aires Executive is pursuing is the time restriction between midnight and five the next morning. At the meeting at the Mar del Plata Museum of the Sea, the mayors once again raised the need to hold the gastronomic activity until “one o’clock”. Restaurants, for example, could organize two shifts (21 to 23, and 23 to 1) And it would not affect them so much. Greater complexity is in the youth “meetings”.

“That also happens during the day, not necessarily at night,” says the mayor of Mar del Plata, Guillermo Montenegro (jpC). “That is why we are going to continue the same, focused on controls,” insisted the communal chief. The recommendation to the owners of gastronomy businesses is to start the night service earlier than usual. It is conditioned by the habit of tourists.

There will be a new review next Tuesday between Kicillof and mayors. It will be in Santa Clara del Mar. Only then could there be substantive definitions.

There is pressure for the exponential contagion curve of the last three weeks, but the economic and social pressure also has an impact on the rhythm of decisions not to return to very rigid closures.

Early on Friday, the Minister of Government, Teresa Garcia, had already anticipated: “With the governor we are going to review the specificities of each district. Provincial and regional measures must be taken. We are not an exception to what happens in the world, “said the official.

“The hours of nighttime restrictions will have to be discussed,” the minister admitted.

Some of the restrictions will emerge from the mapping of cases in the districts these first ten days. A dozen municipalities in the Interior of Buenos Aires have already returned to phase three.

Some districts of the Conurbano, in the North zone, pose time limits, in the strip from one to five in the morning, but with movement of people. Criterion similar to the one adopted Horacio Rodrìguez Larreta in the Autonomous City.

In these considerations are the mayors Gustavo Posse (San Isidro) and Jorge Macri (Vicente López). In La Plata, Julio Garro, He was also refractory to the impediment of movement of people in some of the proposed schedules.

