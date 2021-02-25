After the VIP vaccination scandal for the application of doses against the coronavirus to officials, businessmen, political and union leaders outside the protocol, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, again pointed to the management of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the City, in a attempt to detach from the crisis that is shaking the national government.

“We do not have hidden or privatized vaccinations in the province,” assured the Buenosairean president. Thus, indirectly, Kicillof referred to the complaints and the accusation of the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli for the delivery of vaccines that the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health made to social and prepaid works.

“In the province we have not privatized the vaccine“Kicillof emphasized in an interview with C5N from Almirante Brown.

The prosecutor gave impetus to two complaints received on Tuesday that point against Rodríguez Larreta and Fernán Quirós and accuse them of non-compliance with the duties of a public official plus bribery, embezzlement of public funds, and spread of disease.

Kicillof also criticized those who pointed him out when he applied the doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine: “The same people who denounced me for poisoning the public denounce me for being vaccinated VIP. You have to have memory and coherence. Those who rotted 4 million vaccines in a shed, first explain that. “

Along these lines, he asserted: “They tried to plant in people’s heads that vaccines were poison and we defeated that, we have more than 3 million registered in the province and as the doses arrive, we vaccinate. Yesterday we had more than 30 thousand vaccinated in one day. “

He also reported that in Buenos Aires they received “500 thousand units of the first dose” and have “350 thousand vaccinations given” and that with regard to health personnel “208 thousand” were registered and “192 thousand” were vaccinated.

In detail about the vaccination campaign, Kicillof explained that in January “those in health should be vaccinated but there will be plenty of vaccines in some districts so they have been applied to police, firefighters” and clarified: “We have given flexibility on that.”

Related to the VIP vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health, when asked about possible irregularities in the province, Kicillof replied: “We must register everyone, If at that moment someone sneaked in, it is reprehensible, it is to avoid and control“.

In his explanation, the governor acknowledged that vaccinating 30 thousand people per day “someone passes”.

“Surely it is very bad and we have to put more controls but we have to vaccinate 30 thousand and for one that passes we will not stop vaccination“, he evaluated.

And he added: “Today what matters to us is to vaccinate quickly, to prevent anyone from fanning or sneaking in, although knowing from the human point of view that many people do it because they are desperate and he hasn’t left his house for a long time, he trusts the government and he trusts the vaccine. All this must be avoided and if someone commits an irregularity, they must be punished. In the previous government, a list of people who bleached money was known and some were relatives of the president, you have to put everything in its dimension“.

JPE