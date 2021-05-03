Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof affirmed that the opposition criticizes “without raising his head from the tupperware from which he tweets”, in reference to the questions made to the national government by the economic situation in the framework of the coronavirus.

“In these months there are several economic discussions. Sometimes the opposition says ‘how much unemployment’, without raising the head of the tupper from which they tweet. If they raise their heads they will see that the entire region and the entire planet are with this difficulty, “said Kicillof in dialogue with C5N.

He added: “On a global scale, everyone takes into account what is happening with the covid; we reach 30 thousand infections per day (nationwide) and if we had not taken the measures we would be at 60 thousand (per day), a total debacle“.

After the peak of 12 thousand cases in one day in the Province of Buenos Aires, Kicillof predicted that “if nothing was done, it would have reached 24 thousand cases a day, which with a 2% mortality it would imply an immense level of dead“.

He continued: “After a week of restriction, those levels of 12 thousand cases stagnated and started to go down but little; now we are in 9 or 10 thousand cases (daily), which is a lot “.

“The health system is tense again,” was alarmed the governor, the main promoter of the restrictions imposed by Alberto Fernández decree.

True to his style, Kicillof attacked Together for Change, claiming that Mauricio Macri is “the one who has the baton.” “When I said that a tsunami was coming in the City and in the AMBA, a opposition in an absolute madness I asked that there be no restrictions, “he recalled.

And he concluded with alarm tone: “If we had not done it we would have all detonated“.

The debate over the DNU

The Buenos Aires governor insisted that the City of Buenos Aires must accept the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) renewed by the President who, among other measures before the second wave, suspends school attendance.

Larreta already announced he will not abide by the DNU, that there will be a “bimodal” presence in Buenos Aires high schools, while the initial levels will maintain presence.

In this context, the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice on the substantive issue is still awaiting.

“I hope it is resolved as soon as possible. The main criterion is respect the law. If this is called into question, let the Justice resolve it, “said Kicillof, who criticized Larreta for “judicialize the pandemic”.

The former Minister of Economy compared this scenario to when Elisa Carrió denounced the government for “poisoning” in reference to the Sputnik V vaccine, an accusation that was finally dismissed by prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan.

Kicillof expanded: “It is painful, expensive, complex, generates anguish (restrictions), but me I will not bear the dead for whims; there is a President here and he made a decision and that is what has to be accepted (by the DNU) “.

The rates

During the last days an internment broke out in the national government regarding the frustrated departure of the currently undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo.

Late on Friday, the government published in the Official Gazette what, according to Guzmán, should occupy the center of the agenda: the 9% increase in electricity rates for users of the city and Greater Buenos Aires.

It was .the first step of the plan that the minister intends to design with the support of the President, but without the permission of the vice president.

Regarding the energy issue, Kicillof stated: “We have had a rate freeze for two years partly because of the pandemic and partly because of the Macri government’s tariff base and its increases. “

For the governor, an increase in tariffs “does not substitute in budgetary terms or gives you room” to place those tariff collections, for example, in social plans.

And he warned: “We can’t make them set the pace for us the macrista trolls or the polls. “

DS