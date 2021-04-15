The Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, rejected this Thursday the criticism of the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, against the new restrictions to try to contain the advance of the coronavirus in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) and warned him that the City Buenos Aires is the “epicenter of the second wave”.

“The epicenter of the second wave is the City of Buenos Aires,” declared the Buenos Aires president during a press conference in La Plata to defend the new measures ordered by the national government, which include the suspension of face-to-face classes until April 30th.

Kicillof focused on questioning the statements made earlier by Rodríguez Larreta to complain about the suspension of classes and the extension of the hours in which circulation is prohibited.

“I heard today that they said that the measures that the President took were untimely, or worse, that they were lack of reflection or scientific support, of evidence. It is not true. I say it better: it is a lie,” he accused.

President Fernández announced that it will not be possible to circulate between 20 and 6 in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA); the suspension of social, cultural, sports, religious and recreational activities in closed places, the closing of shops from 7 pm and the suspension of classes in person at the three educational levels.

The suspension of classes will take place from next Monday until April 30, while the measures with an impact on the rest of the activities will govern from tomorrow, and also for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the gastronomic activities will operate in a “home delivery” mode from 7pm.

After these announcements, Kicillof assured last night that “accompany and adhere “ to the restriction measures announced by the President with the aim of reducing coronavirus infections.

“We are going through a very delicate moment of the pandemic. The Province of Buenos Aires adheres and accompanies the measures adopted by our President @alferdez,” Kicillof said on his Twitter account.

The Governor added that “the priority is to care for and protect the people of Buenos Aires” and asked to continue with the care.

