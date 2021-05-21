The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, took advantage of the press conference that he led this Friday to provide details on the new restrictions against the coronavirus to redouble his criticism against the head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

First, the provincial president clarified that his administration will replicate the measures that President Alberto Fernández ordered the day before because “it respects the laws and complies with the laws.”

“A Decree of Necessity and Urgency has the force of law, therefore, in the province of Buenos Aires, as indicated in the decree and as instructed by the President, they will comply strictly this series of limitations and measures of care, “he said.

Thus, he pointed again against Rodríguez Larreta, who last month appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice to reject the DNU with which the President decided to suspend face-to-face classes.

For this reason, Kicillof celebrated that the Buenos Aires government has now decided to adopt the restrictions that the President announced on Thursday against the second wave of the coronavirus and that include a reinforcement of controls until May 30, inclusive.

“It’s very good to see maybe the macrismo’s first gesture of self-criticism since leaving the government. And that is how I consider this change in the City of Buenos Aires regarding the suspension of attendance “, he highlighted.

Strictly speaking, face-to-face classes in the City will be suspended on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week and the activities will be rescheduled for the end of December.

“It is good, I think it is very good and I am happy. There is no doubt because it is impossible to think otherwise, that with greater circulation there will be less infections, or that a certain type of circulation will prevent infections,” insisted the Buenos Aires governor .

In his extensive presentation, Kicillof reiterated his call not to politicize the fight against the pandemic. “The pandemic must not be politicized, with the fact that the true decision based on experience and facts is not simply to say it but to see what has been done around the world,” he said.

“We call again to have responsibility, not to screw with the pandemic“, he claimed.

At the end of the conference, he also questioned former President Mauricio Macri for traveling to the United States to get vaccinated. Kicillof said that if he had stayed in Argentina, it would be his turn to inoculate himself. “Although I do not know if it has an address in Province or Capital,” he chicaneled it.