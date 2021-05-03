The rate of vaccination against the coronavirus in Argentina is not the one announced by the Government back in December. And, as if that were not enough, the second wave hit earlier than expected and put the health system in tension. For this reason, almost bypassed, there was a change in the strategy to access vaccines, and the provinces were empowered to negotiate.

Within this framework, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, created a unit to achieve developments from different laboratories. However, he affirmed that the final purchase will be in the hands of the national government.

“I set up a unit in the province to go out to look for vaccines around the world and we contacted those of Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Cansino, Gamaleya, with everyone,” said the former Minister of Economy this Monday.

In statements to El Uncover radio, the provincial leader said that they were “close” to making purchases, but that they spoke with the national government so that they “followed them.”

“We talk with suppliers, but what we advance is logical for the national government to do so,” he said without specifying which manufacturers had advanced with.

The news that the Province was going to start negotiations with vaccine suppliers was made official this Monday, with the publication in the Official Gazette of Buenos Aires of the decree with which it aligned itself with the national Government to impose more restrictions on the municipalities that are in Phase two.

The great novelty of the text is in its 8th article, through which the governor instructs the other two signatories to “initiate negotiations and enter into the necessary contracts for the acquisition of vaccines intended to generate acquired immunity against COVID-19.”

In turn, in Article 9 of the decree published in the Provincial Official Gazette, it empowered the officials who lead such negotiations “to include confidentiality clauses or agreements in accordance with the international market.”

However, according to what Kicillof himself said, the Province has already been negotiating vaccines and even stated that they “never” stopped talking to providers.

“It would never have occurred to me to buy vaccines only for Buenos Aires. If we get additional vaccines we will share it with the national government and with all of Argentina,” he said.

The change of strategy

Almost a month ago, Santiago Cafiero, head of the national Cabinet, surprised by stating that “both the provinces and the Government of the City of Buenos Aires can buy vaccines on their own.”

“That is not prohibited. There is an error that I see that is being magnified: both the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires can buy vaccines on their own, the same as private ones. That is not prohibited in Argentina,” he said in an interview with TN.

The official explained that this possibility is included in the Vaccine Law that was approved last year in Congress.

Several municipalities and provinces have tried since Cafiero’s words to get a dose for their population, but so far none have come to fruition.

JPE