Axel Kicillof will propose to keep the Industries with protocol, construction under regulations, trade in restricted hours, night closed, traffic control in public transport nodes in operation, persistence in the restriction of face-to-face classes and closure of cultural and recreational activities.

It is the basis of sanitary maintenance that the governor and the committee of specialists who advise him evaluated. It results from the mapping of preliminary measures to the presidential resolution of the weekend on new restrictions, given the growth of the COVID contagion curve.

Kicillof made a clear in the audience with the experts: “You have to avoid by all possible means restrictions that impede the operation of industries“he recommended.

In this way, it establishes a border line that includes companies that have appropriate security measures, up to transportation for the transfer of personnel. The foodstuffs in the first place by essential supply. Automotive companies are also safe, due to the tight observance of biosafety in production processes.

It is, then, according to informal testing, a limited advance in measurements, distant from “total closure” proposed from the provincial Ministry of Health. This drastic closure imposed economic aid on all the most deprived sectors. The scarcity of resources prevents more assistance of this type.

It remains on the last sheet of the folder, as a preventive sketch, un rigid bolt to circulation, which would include -only in the speculation of maximum emergency- the closing of the social meeting on Saturday and Sunday in parks and squares of the Province. The other pull of the rope, if necessary, would be restaurants enabled only for the take away. “Unlikely”, they admit outside the experts’ zoom.

Despite the political linearity of the Kicillof government exposed from the beginning on greater social control, the verification of large conglomerates of people at street fairs, informal stalls and non-compliance with distancing measures, among other burdensome details of undetected or corrected behavior. El Conurbano makes up that panorama that escapes the official radar.

In the Interior they begin to look at the mayors. And from the Casa Rosada they do not hide the focus of responsibility also aimed at the provincial Executive.

It still does not seem to be time for invoices between government officials. If the situation gets out of hand, the risk would appear shamelessly. For now, the only evidence of contrasts is determined by the confrontation between Alberto Fernández and the head of the Autonomous City, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, over the controversy of presence in schools, which ended in a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice.

The president said he “was right” to close schools. It is supported by the growth of the plague in recent weeks, by the circulation that includes the transit of children to the classrooms. For the Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, “there is an overwhelming demonstration” of these school infections.

Is there a possibility of agreement on this or another point of conflict? Kicillof himself admits the difficulty. This Thursday he was in charge of demanding “consensus and conscience” from the opposition to define the new measures. With a foreseeable addressee: he maintained that the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires “should begin by abiding” by the laws, which is a DNU, which is a law and thus it is very difficult to seek other consensus, “he insisted.

For now, the approach was limited to the meeting of the heads of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, Carlos Bianco and Felipe Miguel, with the Ministers of Health, Carla Vizzotti, Daniel Gollan and Fernán Quirós. It was only for the diagnosis, which they defined as alarming.

The coincidence, in addition, is the wait for the next 24 hours for the final balance. They did so with the unsustainable weight of the record of 745 deaths and 35,543 infections.

Anyway, beyond the declarative score of the Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas KreplakBy proposing the “total closure” of activities, this waiting forms an intermediate scheme. These are Fernández’s words. According to the president, the return to phase 1, as at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, is impractical. “We would not resist it,” according to his sayings.

“There is a sociological problem”, was the explanation. Quasi academic definition to qualify the boredom of the community, the economic breakdown of vast sectors and social regression to the cesspool of poverty that engulfs 50% of the population.

That is why they await the tone of the Presidency’s message. Buenos Aires will accompany in detail as it did 20 days ago. The Minister of Health, Carla Vizotti, advanced something of the character of tomorrow’s speech. The official said that “the President will not hesitate to take the necessary measures to save as many lives as possible, but a national measure alone is not enough. Governors need to be able to generate the measures and control themFernández will demand, then, more than the support of Kicillof.

But the precariousness of the moment is so great that just a gesture via zoom or a statement of support would sound to crowds in the ears of the President.

While awaiting the news, the province of Buenos Aires leads the records. Infections amounted to 1,462,970 after 14,593 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours. The ministry responsible for the area reported that 37,301 people died since the start of the pandemic.

