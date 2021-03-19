In silence, without over-acting or gestures that could further feed the internal, Axel Kicillof supported his Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, after the new crossing that he maintained with the team of his national pair, Sabina Frederic, after the operation that made the discovery of Maia possible.

The Buenos Aires governor met in secret with his most strident minister and, far from responding to the pressure from a sector of the Government to force his dismissal, ratified that there will be no changes in the area. This was assured by high sources from La Plata.

“They spoke and it is already an overdue issue,” they point out. Of course, they clarified that “no one from the government called Axel to complain about Berni“A subtle way of circumscribing the versions to alleged leaks attributed to Casa Rosada sources and ruling out that the governor had analyzed having his departure.

The meeting took place after a day in which Kicillof opted for silence after his official grabbed hold of the neck and complained about an alleged lack of support from the Nation to the Secretary of Security, Eduardo Villalba, in the run-up to the press conference he gave to give more details about the appearance of M., the girl 7-year-old kidnapped by a cartonero.

“I told him (Villalba) that his hypocrisy and ineffectiveness, of him and of the minister, did very bad to the province of Buenos Aires. We were 24 hours searching and they left us alone,” Berni admitted in public when speaking at the Command of Patrol of Luján. As counted Clarion, the crossing was worse: included shoving and insults which forced number 2 Frederic to retire.

Kicillof’s silence in the first hours afterwards was due, according to what they say from La Plata, to the discomfort of understanding that the event overshadowed an operation that had had a happy outcome. “It was a conflict that was not needed at this time,” lament close to the governor who during 2020 and with some effort managed to channel Berni.

In other episodes starring Berni, Kicillof resorted to the same strategy: do not speak the same day and then, after the boiling point, summon the minister and ask for calm.

Beyond the regret for what happened, the governor deny that his departure is analyzed. More: they assure that in the meeting in La Plata this Friday morning, Kicillof and Berni they spoke “more about the challenges ahead than yesterday (for Thursday)“.

Despite not agreeing with the forms, there are not a few provincial officials who, unlike what happened last year, when Berni’s criticisms of Frederic sounded exaggerated, now make an analysis similar to that of the minister. It is true, still no one dares to cross it publicly.

During this Thursday, from the Ministry of Security of the Nation they were in charge of detailing all the contribution that Frederic had to help in the search. These data are not refuted from the Province, although the message that Berni circulated goes further and caught in a part of Kirchnerism: “They left us alone because they speculated that there was not going to be good news and they wanted us to take charge of ourselves.”

The antecedents of the bad relationship that both areas have maintained almost since December 10, 2019 lead to the climate of mistrust escalates to dramatic levels and there is no solution on the near horizon. Will Berni’s eventual candidacy for first national deputy be an elegant exit? Those who until not long ago bet on that move and said that it could be sponsored by Cristina, today see it as more distant.

Between accustomed and resigned to his style, Kicillof ponders the work of his minister and does not think of a name change. Nor were there, according to the Senate, complaints from the vice president, to the “only leader” recognized by Berni who has worked closely with the Kirchner family for 25 years.

This point is not minor to understand how you can follow the link and that, even the detractors of Berni’s vehemence, highlighted in the last hours before the doubts that he generated with the deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli, at the conference and will highlight the “joint work” with the City. “He did it to annoy Frederic, but doubting the loyalty of the Crazy It is absolutely naive, “they reply.

Attentive to these versions, just in case Berni set a position in his last television appearance on Intratables. “I disagree with many things about the Government. But with one difference: many officials who criticize, when we left our lives while they persecuted us with all the mechanisms that (Mauricio) Macri had from the State, they were under the bed.”