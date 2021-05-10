Axel Kicillof came out this Sunday to calm the waters within the harsh internment within the national government that had its epicenter in the request for the resignation of Martín Guzmán and Alberto Fernández to Federico Basualdo, Undersecretary of Electric Energy, which was not finalized by decision of Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora.

“To Martin yesterday I passed him a note, I got a comment back, no problem. I do not feel that I am wrong with Martín Guzmán, I think a good minister of Economy “, expressed in a television interview with A24.

The Buenos Aires governor had been fully involved in the dispute when he assured that Basualdo “is an excellent official”, while criticizing Guzmán’s intention to once again increase the light rate by about 6%.

With the current minister on a tour of Europe with the President, whoever was the head of the same portfolio during the government of Cristina Kirchner now lowered his tone, although he admitted that within the Frente de Todos there are “differences” and assured that he is not ” a factor that unbalances the economy. “

“There may be differences, but are made internally and the President makes the decisions. I can have an opinion, but the resolution is not mine, “he clarified.

He insisted that “in terms of orientation, there is a very strong unity. nuances, but in unity“.

“I don’t want to get into discussing the economy. I am the governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, I have enough. I speak with Alberto, with Martín, with Cristina, with Sergio Massa, with Máximo Kirchner and with the opposition as well, but about the economic interests of the Province, “he emphasized.

In this sense, beyond having relativized his criticisms, he repeated the same arguments that he had used against a possible increase in rates, today slowed down after the crosses of the last week.

For Kicillof, it is not the time to think about raising, since the pandemic “affects the economy, social humor”, and citizens are not in a position to take another blow to the pocket.

In his public reappearance, a few days ago, Guzmán had criticized the subsidy system that Kirchnerism, of which Kicillof was minister, always supported.

“We have to be self-critical. Energy subsidies are pro-rich in a country with 57 percent child poverty. We are spending electricity and gas subsidies in a sector that is not a priority, in neighborhoods where high-income people live ”, he had stated.

This Sunday, who held that same position between 2013 and 2015, relativized the internal ones and indicated that “the Front allows diverse ideas to appear.”

“Tarifazo a la Macri nobody ever spoke about it. Three thousand percent raised the rates with Macri,” he took the opportunity to throw the ball the other way.

News in development

DB / DS