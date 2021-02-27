After the “VIP Vaccination” scandal in the Ministry of Health of the Nation, on Friday Clarion confirmed that dozens of university students, under 30 years of age, were vaccinated by the province of Buenos Aires, and that a good part of them were militants of groups related to Kirchnerism. This Saturday, Governor Axel Kicillof came out to answer on social networks.

“First they attacked care as an attack on freedoms, then they called the vaccine poison. Now they point to the vaccination process, when the Province is reaching the first half a million vaccinated,” began the thread of six tweets.

“Complying with the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, we began by vaccinating all members of the health system, in full. From the doctors and therapy nurses even the administrative who distribute the inputs “continued the Buenos Aires governor.

The governor’s response comes after the publication that the vaccinated carried out tasks such as telemedicine operators in the so-called early care CeTep for Covid-19 consultations. They were supervised by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, in coordination with 29 national universities within the province, plus the Faculty of Exact Sciences of the UBA, which joined the agreement.

“The objective: that if a new wave comes, we are ready with a protected health system. To take care of those who take care of us. And this includes everyone. Also those who since the beginning of the pandemic do the follow up on cases and answer calls she went on. If the workers of the covid-19 telemedicine centers are infected, we lose a fundamental tool. But in addition, the process was transparent and following the priorities, as established by the Plan from the beginning. “

In turn, he also mentioned the case of the false information of an alleged vaccinated cousin of yours, who was a health worker who has the same last name but is not related to him. “As they invented a cousin to dirty me and now they stir up the specter of vaccination for the militancy, they want to pass a care center for COVID patients into a basic unit,” Kicillof remarked.

And he concluded: “They are not going to distract us. They are not going to stop us. We are going to vaccinate all Buenos Aires residents who wish to do so.”

Before consulting Clarion to the Province on this information on Friday, they had replied that “vaccination corresponds to them as they are personnel of the Covid health scheme of the province of Buenos Aires.” And they highlighted differences around the VIP Vaccination scandal. “Their vaccination was not done in any ‘VIP vaccination’, but they were recorded on the province’s website as ‘non-UTI health personnel’ and they were randomly given a turn“, expressed provincial sources.

No insulation

Kicillof should not be isolated preventively after sharing an act on Friday morning with the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, who tested positive for coronavirus, because on the occasion “distances were respected” and that the president “is vaccinated and with a high production of antibodies “, it was officially reported.

In a statement, the provincial government stated that the governor “held a brief meeting with Minister Carla Vizzotti after visiting a vaccination post in the municipality of Morón.”

“The distances were respected, the use of chinstrap, ventilation and both the governor, the minister and the vice minister are vaccinated with two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and with a high and proven production of antibodies against the coronavirus “, it was detailed.

In addition, they added that “having analyzed the case with experts from the Ministry of Health” will not proceed to the isolation of the officials present in said activity, “but yes – they said – we will redouble the care measures during the next few days.”

The provincial Health Minister, Daniel Gollan, and his vice, Nicolás Kreplak, also participated in the event.

