The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, assured this Wednesday that “it is a lie” that his wife, Soledad Quereilhac, offered the writer Beatriz Sarlo “under the table” to apply the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus beforehand, Sputnik V.

“When I heard about this news and saw the headlines of the newspapers, and not only the headlines but the horrible campaign of hatred that is already on the networks against my family, particularly against my wife; the title of the news is that my wife He offered Beatriz Sarlo a vaccine under the table and it’s a lieIt seems to me an absolutely rogue attack on my family and my wife, “said the provincial president.

Speaking to TN, Kicillof added that raising this is a “lie” because “no one offered anything to anyone below the table.” “My wife does not work in my government, she does not offer vaccines and less under those conditions,” he said.

“My wife was not vaccinated, my mother was not vaccinated, my mother-in-law was not vaccinated, no one in my family was vaccinated, only I was vaccinated,” said the Buenos Aires governor.

Earlier, his government spokesmen came out to point out that there was no offer for Sarlo to be vaccinated “ahead of time or without waiting for his turn,” but rather that the efforts were part of a campaign for public figures to access medication. to clear doubts about its effectiveness.

News in development.

