The province of Buenos Aires increased 24.5% the register of resident foreigners in conditions to vote in the STEP and general legislative of this year. There are 820,530 people who live in the 135 districts of Buenos Aires, qualified to vote for positions in parliament and municipalities.

It represents 7.5% of the general standard (11,867,079 voters).

According to the Buenos Aires Ministry of Government, 107,000 of them could have voted in 2019, but they were inhibited from doing so because they were not informed in a timely manner to the Provincial Registry or the Electoral Board.

For the latest update, may attend to the polls in the categories of senators and provincial deputies, councilors and school counselors.

“Until now, the Electoral Board updated by cuts. That method was deficient and the subsequent work, based on many complaints from people who were not on the roll, we were able to correct the system“, explained this Friday the minister of the area, María Teresa García.

Those responsible for the new operation are the Undersecretariat for Political, Parliamentary and Electoral Affairs of the Ministry of Governmentor, through an agreement with the National Registry of People (Renaper), the National Directorate of Migration and the Provincial Registry of People.

The weight in the general voter registry is consistent. It could overturn any election, if the vote were more or less uniform. However, although article N ° 34 of the provincial Constitution establishes as a requirement the obligation, as natives or local residents have, the attendance never exceeded 30% of attendees. Failure to vote, in this case, is not punishable. The sanction is not contemplated.

In this case, the average would be almost 300,000 voters. Four times the population of an average municipality, like Ensenada (70,000) for example. Or six times the full River court. Data for numerology. Regarding policy of relative projection, although in several districts of the Conurbano and Interior, for years there have been campaigns to “capture” the foreign vote and differentiated strategies for the sector. One of them, the flotihorticultural corridor of Route 6 between Zarate and La Plata. For every taste.

Anyway, September 12 will be the closest test in the primaries.

For reference: in the PASO 2019, in the aforementioned segment, the candidate of the Frente de Todos, Axel Kicillof, won by almost 37 points of difference over the then governor, María Eugenia Vidal. The distance was greater than that achieved in the global vote. At that time, Kicillof obtained 108,852 votes from foreigners against the 47,450 that Juntos por el Cambio got.

According to the final scrutiny, in this area, the Kicillof – Magario formula achieved 65.39% against the 28.5% of Vidal – Salvador.

There were districts where the difference in F d T was higher. In La Matanza, which is the municipality with the highest electoral weight in the Province, the one who would later become governor-elect took 57 points of difference from Vidal. In La Plata, capital of Buenos Aires, the F d T obtained 73.16% and Juntos por el Cambio, 19.9%.

Two years ago a moderate participation was registered. 27.5% of all foreign voters voted.

In that vote of August 11, 2019, in short, Kicillof won with 49.3% of the total votes. Together for the Change was located in the second position with 32.56%. The difference between the two spaces was almost 17 points.

In less than four months, the corrections in the register of migrants from other countries, residing in this territory, will verify a trend for the general. They will vote with the respective ID at different tables.

Safe from suspicions, García affirms that “there was no speculation from the previous authorities to optimize the system”. He attributed the problem to administrative matters. “It happens,” says the official, “that the renewals of this registry were always partial. At this time, due to the agreement with the Renaper, the Electoral Board had access to the complete base of foreigners.”

As is known, foreigners residing in Argentina cannot vote in national elections (president and vice president, national deputies, national senators, Mercosur parliamentarians). If they can in municipal elections in almost the entire country. The rules that govern depend on each province. In Buenos Aires they can vote in the elections of governor, provincial and municipal legislators, up to school counselors (Law No. 11700). Includes plebiscite and popular consultations.

The next vote will take place with the conditionality imposed by the long COVID pandemic, and the emerging social consequences. Even with the plague at the peak of its development, the campaign of the various political spaces has already acquired the momentum of any other election.

In addition to the territorial power defined in the composition of each Deliberative Council, the Legislature will expose the simple majority that is still preserved Together for the Change in the Senate and the aspiration of the ruling party to stretch the character of the majority bench in Deputies.