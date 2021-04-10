When he announced the new restrictions, Alberto Fernández left in the hands of the governors to apply specific measures as a result of your local reality. And the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof was in charge of leaving the road legally prepared in case he decides further limit activities, which includes face-to-face classes and night-time circulation.

Provincial Decree No. 178/2021, published on Friday as a Supplement to the Official Gazette, empowers the Provincial Chief of Cabinet “in view of epidemiological conditions” to extend the hours during which the 6-hour circulation is prohibited. set nationwide up to a maximum of 10 hours.

The Bonarense government could, through the decree, extend the hours in which the circulation of the most complicated jurisdictions is limited, which are those in Phase 3, including La Plata, San Isidro, Quilmes, Lanús, Pilar , Malvinas Argentinas, La Matanza, Campana, Cañuelas or Tandil, among others.

Additionally, the norm signed by Kicillof empowers the Chief of Staff and the General Director of Culture and Education, jointly, “to temporarily suspend face-to-face classes, as well as to restart them, based on the evaluation of the epidemiological risk “.

In any case, the decree adds that “in those cases in which it is necessary to reduce the circulation of people in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants, health policies must be implemented. that prioritize the operation of educational establishments with face-to-face modalities “.

In its article 5, in addition, the decree establishes that the Bonarense government may “adopt additional provisions to those provided in National Decree No. 235/21, focused, transitory and local in scope, in order to mitigate COVID-19 infections early with respect to matches with high or medium epidemiological risk. “

Thus, the Province could say limit certain activities which are currently allowed if you see cases skyrocket in any jurisdiction.

In fact, by announcing the restrictions, Kicillof limited the hours of operation of businesses located in jurisdictions within Phase 4 from 20 to 6 in the morning.

Meanwhile, for municipalities in phase 5, with fewer infections, the time restriction will be from 2 to 6, while for districts in phase 4 the restriction will be from 0 to 6 in the morning.

In fact, the Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak assured on Friday that the restrictive measures adopted “They are minimal.” “We have to take strong measures because the speed of cases and hospitalizations is very high,” he said in statements to Radio Provincia.

The official warned that “The measures that have been taken are possibly the initials. The activities that obviously had to be restricted were restricted and now there will be enough”.

NE