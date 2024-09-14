Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires, 52 years old) has governed the province of Buenos Aires, the largest, richest and most populous in Argentina, since 2019. In 2023, he was re-elected with 45% of the votes under the banner of the Frente de Todos, a coalition of different centre-left Peronist currents led by former president Cristina Kirchner. In a country that has veered towards the extreme right with Javier Milei in the Casa Rosada, Kicillof positions himself as a custodian of the Kirchnerist legacy, while disputing leadership with the sector’s top leaders. His province is today a bastion of resistance to the economic adjustment and the downsizing of the State promoted by the president. An economist trained at the antipodes of Milei, he is also in the opposite trench in the “cultural war” that the national leader has undertaken against everything that smacks of progressivism. The governor has only met the president twice, whom he considers an “electoral fraudster” who has not fulfilled any of his campaign promises, such as that the adjustment would be paid for by “the political caste.” “The only thing he maintains is a high level of aggressiveness on Twitter.” [actual X] with everything that opposes it: singers, artists, businessmen, politicians,” he says.

Kicillof has his office in La Plata, the provincial capital, 60 kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires. On the walls hang oil paintings of Argentine heroes and on the shelves are photos of him with Cristina Kirchner, the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the presidents of the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini and Estela de Carlotto. There is also a portrait of Juan Domingo Perón and an image of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner. Before starting to speak, he asks for a thermos of hot water and a mate with the V-shaped fingers of the Peronist greeting carved on it. He will not drink a single mate during the conversation.

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, with his mate on his desk in his office. Mariana Nedelcu

Ask. Why, despite the economic adjustment, do polls continue to give Milei 50% popularity?

Answer. I don’t think he has such a good image. I don’t see a success, I see a resounding failure. He is not fulfilling everything he promised, he is an electoral fraudster. The only thing he has is a high level of aggressiveness on Twitter with everything that opposes him: singers, artists, businessmen, politicians. On the other hand, his main campaign promises, which were to dollarize and make an adjustment that he vehemently promised would not affect workers, small business owners and retirees, he has not fulfilled. There he breaks the first point of the electoral contract. The second point he breaks is that he makes an agreement with sectors of economic power and its political expression in Argentina, which he had denigrated and insulted with as much virulence as he had done with Peronism. He had said that [Patricia] Bullrich, who is now his Minister of Security, was a member of the Montonera, who planted bombs, very harsh things. He had said all kinds of outrageous things about Luis Caputo, his Minister of Economy. And today they have the most important roles in his Cabinet. Milei neither adjusted the caste nor is the caste outside the Government.

P. But its popularity cannot be denied.

R. I’ll give you an example. When I won the governorship [en 2019]the polls gave me a positive image of 30 points and in the election I got 52% against María Eugenia Vidal, who was running for a second term. And Vidal was ahead of me in image by 20 points. These polls are very distant and out of time. Whoever voted for Milei, in addition, will maintain some degree of expectation if they have not yet been fired from work, can pay the rent, buy food and pay the electricity bill. Whenever a force governs that comes with these economic programs, it states that one must go through a stage of sacrifices to reach the promised land. Milei uses a very messianic discourse. When people begin to suffer, they ask for patience. And when it goes wrong, they always say that the problem is that they did not go deep enough or it was implemented badly or they did not let it.

P. What is Milei doing in economic matters?

R. A traditional adjustment. Fixed exchange rate and reduction of public spending by 30%, lowering pensions in particular, a very large devaluation, opening up of imports, dollarized tariffs, salary reduction and interruption of productive credit. This package is the classic one and the results are the same as always.

P. Is there also a specific cut to the province of Buenos Aires?

R. It ends up being the province with the tightest budget because it is the largest and the problems are also bigger. In Buenos Aires we have 50% of the national industry and 38% of the population, but we have 60% of families in vulnerable conditions. Milei says that he won with a mandate to adjust and, from his anarcho-capitalist conception, to destroy the State. But in Buenos Aires our Government was reelected after a campaign that had as its axis the expansion of rights: particularly education, health, work, security. In the campaign we said that we needed more State, not less. And I want to state for the record that the State of Buenos Aires is the one with the least public spending and the fewest employees in relation to its inhabitants. If the politicians and officials of Buenos Aires were paid zero pesos or we fired them all, including the governor, the decrease in spending would be 0.37%.

P. If there are no national resources and tax revenue is also falling due to the recession, what strategy is applied to fulfill this mandate for more State?

R. We had around 1,000 projects with national funding and another 1,000 with provincial funding. We started all the provincial projects, but only some of the national ones. How do we do it? It requires a lot of creativity and efficiency in management, as well as managing the pace. At the same time, we support areas that have been closed at the national level and, in a kind of contagion, in many provinces, such as the Ministry of Women or the Ministry of the Environment. Milei does not believe in climate change: it is a multidisciplinary flat-earthism, it is against proven and obvious things.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva greets Axel Kicillof, during a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (Brazil). Andre Borges (EFE)

P. Is the province a kind of island in libertarian Argentina?

R. Since Milei does not believe in the State, he believes even less in the need to articulate public policies between the provinces. There is a tendency towards national dissolution, which is why I call this Government a deserter. To try to counteract this, we have made agreements with other provincial States, in matters of health, fire fighting, security. But we cannot manage everything on our own, we cannot replace the national State in areas that are its original and sometimes exclusive competence.

P. What is the social situation, particularly in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area?

R. Since the national government has not distributed the food it had already purchased for soup kitchens, we are reinforcing food aid to mitigate the effects of the crisis. According to the latest calculations we made, there were more than 600,000 formal and informal workers laid off in Argentina this year. If we multiply that by four, we have 2.4 million people who have lost their income. The province is making an enormous effort to compensate for the absence of the national state. We are a shield and a net against what society is suffering. The indicators of demand, consumption, production, unemployment, poverty… child poverty rose by 20 points according to Unicef, they are all catastrophic numbers.

P. If the province of Buenos Aires gets out of control, as happened during the corralito crisis in 2001, it would also affect the national government. Doesn’t it suit Milei if, in some way, Kicillof does well?

R. I don’t know what suits him. What I know is that he is not recognizing all the effort that the mayors make. [alcaldes]the canteens, the teachers, the health workers, the neighborhood clubs, to accompany the victims of Milei. In public hospitals, since Milei arrived, we have 20% more demand, because people can no longer pay the increases in private services and deregulated medicines. We are seeing a paradox: Milei said he was coming to privatize and he is nationalizing: education and health increasingly fall on the State. But there is no national State and we are trying to accompany in everything we can. But there are things that are obligations of the national Government and they are not fulfilling them. Milei, because he read [Friedrich] Hayek, a [Ludwig von] Mises, a [Murray] Rothbard thinks he may be against public education or public health, but these are constitutional rights. It is also our political obligation to determine responsibilities.

The crisis of Peronism

Kicillof is the Peronist with the most powerful and responsible executive position. From there he intends to reorganize the party, after having called for the search for “new melodies” after the electoral defeat against Milei. The accusations of sexist violence faced by former President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) have only deepened the crisis of the movement. In this reconstruction work, the governor maintains a tense relationship with Cristina Kirchner, who claims the leadership for herself. In the streets of many cities in the province, graffiti with the legend “Kicillof or Milei” has appeared in recent weeks. At the same time, Kicillof has raised his international profile, with official trips to Brazil, where he was received by President Lula da Silva, and to Uruguay.

Figures with the image of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner together with Axel Kicillof in his office. Mariana Nedelcu

P. What is your opinion on Kirchner’s public letter questioning Milei’s economic model and calling for the reorganization of Peronism?

R. I agree that it is necessary to articulate and that there is a demand from the people for politics. It is important that there is a novel, different and profound proposal. It speaks of the dollar, of the bimonetary economy, of inflation and work… There must also be a discussion about where to insert the country in a complex world, with China and the United States as antagonistic systems. The classic responses of Peronism and the popular field to these questions are today challenged by social, economic and technological transformations that exceed Argentina. I agree with posing great challenges and I find it encouraging to be able to have discussions that until recently seemed complicated.

P. What place do you think Kirchner should occupy in this alternative conceived by Peronism?

R. A fundamental place. Within the current Argentine scenario, Cristina has a stature and importance that is recognized by all political sectors. Then there are those who prefer or do not prefer, those who like her or not, but her place is fundamental.

P. Are you working to face Milei as a candidate at the national level in the future?

R. I was faced with a situation that has few precedents: a confrontation that is not between the president of Argentina and the governor of the largest province. It is not that Milei is a plagiarist fraud and I am an economist with a PhD from the University of Buenos Aires, I am a Keynesian and he is from the Austrian school. The problem is that the mandate we have in Buenos Aires is the antithesis of what Milei proposes. We are in a kind of split screen, with a national government that goes in the opposite direction to what Buenos Aires needs and what its population expressed at the polls. Let us remember that Milei lost the three rounds of elections in the province.

