The governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, got into the fight for the rates this Monday and affirmed that the undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, “he is an excellent official“, after Martín Guzmán ordered to run him and Cristina Kirchner held him in office.

“Federico Basualdo is an excellent civil servant “Kicillof said Monday.

The Basualdo “affair” began on Friday when the Ministry of Economy spread the news that, together with a 9% increase in the electricity rate, they had asked Basualdo to resign, one of the many officials who responds to the Vice President.

However, as the hours passed, from that sector of the ruling coalition they came out to deny the departure of Basualdo and even denied that the request had existed.

“There is no resignation, there was never a request. Federico Basualdo remains in office,” they said close to the official.

The situation left (once again) President Alberto Fernández in a very fragile situation, who in any case has decided that the undersecretary will leave and sent a signal of support to Martín Guzmán, by summoning him to accompany him on his trip to Europe which will begin on May 10th.

Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán. The minister will accompany the President on his trip to Europe.

“Alberto decided that Basualdo should leave, but not now, if not in a few days“, they assured in the last hours to Clarion official sources.

Late on Friday, the government published in the Official Gazette what, according to Guzmán, should occupy the center of the agenda: the 9% increase in electricity rates for users of the city and Greater Buenos Aires, the first step of the plan that the minister intends to design with the support of the President, but without the permission of the vice president.

Kicillof’s endorsement

The Buenos Aires governor was forceful in his support for Basualdo this Monday and, also, in the iron position of containing the increases in rates in the middle of the electoral year.

“Edenor and Edesur have an impact on the suburbs. If there is talk of an increase, it cannot exceed 9%. Beyond the rumors, achieving an increase of less than 2 figures is important, “said the governor in statements to El Uncover radio.

This statement collides with the intention of Economía to apply another increase in the electricity rate before the end of the year, of the order of 6%, although it has not yet been defined.

In addition, he took the opportunity to question the rate policy of the Mauricio Macri government by stating that there were increases of close to 3,000% in electricity rates, absolutely disproportionate that generated very high profits. “

“The increase in rates during the macrismo ended in indebtedness and flight. It was useless,” lashed out the governor, who in his province authorized a 7% increase in the price of electricity.

JPE