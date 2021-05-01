Thousands of motorists circulating on the Panamericana, the Western Access and the Riccheri highway this Saturday were intermittently delayed for six hours in traffic jams, product of controls by the Ministry of Security of the Province. Health personnel of the Province, accompanied by members of the Buenos Aires police, took the temperature of the drivers and passengers and generated a vehicular chaos. In the national government they did not know in detail the measurements. There was strong criticism of the City, whose authorities found out from the media.

In dozens of cases, the Buenos Aires agents also requested the CuidAR application with the respective circulation permits, despite the fact that the DNU restrictions signed by the President prohibit traffic in the AMBA exclusively between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During the press conference on Friday, Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof joined the presidential DNU “without reservations” and elliptically criticized the head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. “This is no time to force discussions on federalism and autonomy, “the Buenos Aires president had said. Buenos Aires controls, however, were much tighter than those of the federal forces.

National Minister Sabina Frederic -with no relation to Sergio Berni- made it explicit and revealed short circuits between Nation and Province. “If the governor wants to change the permit system, make it more rigid, in terms of his jurisdiction, he can do it (…) They provided that additional control. I imagine it will be in the collectors because I am waiting for the Governor pass me the map, “he said in a media raid in which – above all – he distanced himself from the provincial operation. In any case, as they are national routes that cross the Province – on paper – the provincial authorities are not obliged to warn to the national Executive.

Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet Carlos Bianco justified the measures. “We are doing a sanitary control, reinforcing the controls, especially at the weekend, because our definition was concrete: we have to move purely and exclusively to go to work and compulsory activities. The rest of the time, in such a complex situation, we should prioritize staying in our respective homes, ”explained Kicillof’s right-hand man in dialogue with TN.

Consulted by Clarion, from the Buenos Aires Security Portfolio not They provided details on the number of troops who participated in the operation or how many passengers had symptoms, but they described it as a success.

“It has to do with the deepening of the measures announced on Friday. The operation sought to deepen the controls aimed at sanitary treatment. We anticipated that there could be many vehicles but not so many. The great mass of automobiles that travel from the City to the Province deserves that there is a sanitary control. The virus circulates if people circulate“, they insisted near Berni and admitted that the controls also seek to dissuade the population.

Governorate seeks to discourage interjurisdictional circulation at all costs. However, despite the fact that the presidential decree enables it, it did not advance in more restrictive measures such as those that Kicillof had proposed to the President nine days ago in the Casa Rosada.

In fact, the presidential decree -with the exception of the chapter on classes- seemed to fit in much better with Rodríguez Larreta’s wishes than with those of the Buenos Aires governor.

In the second instance in La Plata they insist that the City is the main source of virus spread. “The sequence has been repeated from the manual, it starts in CABA, continues in the AMBA and in the interior of the Province,” said the governor during the videoconference that he shared on Wednesday with the President, Rodríguez Larreta and 10 other governors.

The head of state has also agreed on this analysis, whose initial authorship corresponds to the Buenos Aires Minister of Health Daniel Gollan. The traffic jams occurred mainly in the accesses that go from the City to the Province.

Close to the governor they confirmed that the vehicle controls will continue and could have the same intensity as those on Saturday. “They will be random,” they insisted. The traffic controls were not in charge of the provincial Undersecretariat of Transportation but of the Ministry of Security.

In the city there was discomfort with the decision. In the first place, they argue that there are no limitations on circulation outside the hours contemplated in the DNU. They also emphasize that such controls mean that doctors cannot reach their workplaces. Finally, they warn that controls in private cars, where the risk is concentrated, could encourage and overload the use of public transport that is intended to be reserved exclusively for essential workers.

In 2020, during the start of the pandemic, due to complaints from health workers at the highway controls, sanitary lanes were established.

The Buenos Aires Transport Minister Juan José Méndez, who met with Frederic during the week and agreed to close 18 accesses to the Capital during the night, heard the news from the media. “This produces the opposite effect to the desired. It is counterproductive, “he said in dialogue with Rivadavia. A while earlier -in TN- Méndez pointed out that he understood that the main reason for Kicillof’s decision was to avoid social gatherings, prohibited by the DNU.

Felipe Miguel, Rodríguez Larreta’s chief of staff, also raised his voice. “We take it by surprise, it is sanitary unjustified and it is necessary to apologize to the people, those who made this decision must do it “, he asked.

Official sources of the City recognized that the only contacts occurred between referents of the police of each jurisdiction who usually work in operations on one side and the other of General Paz.

Paradoxically, and despite the City’s decision not to accept the presidential DNU regarding face-to-face cases, the head of government had considered that the Casa Rosada would once again coordinate the restrictive measures with the provincial leaders. The bridges of dialogue are broken again.

Leaders of the toughest wing of the PRO, such as Waldo Wolff, joined in the criticism of the Buenos Aires administration. “What the national and provincial governments did today harassing the public in unrestricted hours is insane. Seeing officials argue these measures without logical or legal support shows the government’s misguidance. Crazy,” he said. Wolff, who is a deputy for the Province, pointed out that he receives testimonies from residents of municipalities who warn of excesses of the forces. “Take care of inoculating vaccines, not fear,” he insisted.

From the Cabinet of Kicillof there were also answers. The Development Minister with the community Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque charged the head of the Buenos Aires government. “Larreta does not want to assume costs. That’s not good. The Larreta of last year is not the same as that of now, which is being pressured by Macri, Bullrich, and the hard wing of the PRO ”, complained the general secretary of La Cámpora in statements to AM 750.