The Buenos Aires government published in the first moments of this Monday the new decree of Axel Kicillof with whom he aligned himself with the national government to impose more restrictions in the municipalities that are in Phase 2.

On Sunday, May 2, the document was signed by the Governor, his Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, and Carlos Bianco, head of the provincial Cabinet.

The great novelty of the text is in its 8th article, through which the governor instructs the other two signatories to “start negotiations and enter into contracts necessary for acquisition of vaccines designed to generate acquired immunity against COVID-19 “.

In turn, in Article 9 of the decree published in the Provincial Official Gazette, it empowered the officials who lead such negotiations “to include confidentiality clauses or agreements according to the international market “.

He delegated that responsibility to Gollán, Bianco and in whom they designate for the task of negotiating.

It’s not the first time in which Kicillof and Gollán actively participate in the purchase of vaccines. The leader of the Buenos Aires Executive Power established contacts in what was finally the agreement between the Argentine and Russian governments to the acquisition of Sputnik V.

Moreover, in the delegation that took the first flight to Russia to close the negotiation, in addition to Carla Vizzotti (then Secretary of Access to Health) and Cecilia Nicolini (presidential adviser), was also Gladys Raquel Mendez, Gollan’s wife.

Méndez has a permanent position in the ANMAT -the body that approves vaccines in the country- and also acts as ad honorem advisor to her husband in the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health.

Another of those present on that confidential and initiatory trip was Mariana De Dios, turned businesswoman in the pharmaceutical sector whose father, Angel De Dios, worked with Nestor Kirchner in Santa Cruz and later had his position at Banco Nación.

De Dios is, in turn, sister of Rodrigo de Dios, currently virtual number two in Customs. And he also had – at least at the time of that trip, a contract in the ministry of Gollán.

The young woman from Santa Cruz was then accused of being the eyes of Cristina Kirchner in the entourage.

Now, almost a month after Santiago Cafiero, head of the national Cabinet, clarified that “both the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires can buy vaccines on their own, as well as private ones”, Kicillof made his first formal move.

Several municipalities and provinces have tried since Cafiero’s words to make doses for their population, but so far none came to fruition.

To achieve his goal, Kicillof would add good points for the toughest Kirchnerism, in a context in which the national government is finding it increasingly difficult to obtain doses in the international market.

Municipalities in Phase 2 and their restrictions

On the other hand, they were ratified on paper the measures announced last Friday by Kicillof at a press conference.

The 47 municipalities classified as in Phase 2 They are: Almirante Brown, Avellaneda, Bahía Blanca, Berazategui, Berisso, Bolívar, Brandsen, Campana, Cañuelas, Carmen de Areco, Castelli, Chacabuco, Ensenada, Escobar, Esteban Echeverría, Exaltación de la Cruz, Ezeiza, Florencio Varela, General Las Heras , General Rodríguez, General San Martín, General Villegas, Hurlingham, Ituzaingó, José C. Paz, La Matanza, La Plata, Lanús, Lomas de Zamora, Luján, Malvinas Argentinas, Marcos Paz, Merlo, Moreno, Morón, Pilar, President Perón , Quilmes, San Andrés de Giles, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Miguel, San Vicente, Tigre, Tres de Febrero, Vicente López and Zárate.

These are the measurements for epidemiological and health alert zones:

SUSPENDED ACTIVITIES:

– Shopping centers and shopping malls.

– Sports, recreational, social, cultural and religious activities in closed places.

– Commercial premises between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day, with the exception of the essential ones with night hours.

– Restriction in the educational environment: face-to-face classes and face-to-face non-school educational activities are suspended at all levels.

– Retail sale of textile products, clothing, footwear and toys in nearby shops with entry of customers.

– Retail sale of other items in nearby businesses with customer entry.

– Performing and musical arts (with and without spectator assistance).

– Museums and libraries.

– Markets and handicrafts or food fairs in closed spaces.

– Activities and social gatherings in private homes of more than (10) people, except for the assistance of people who require special care.

– Group Trips of Graduates and Graduates, Retired and Retired Women, Study, for non-official sports competitions; of tourist groups and groups for the realization of recreational and social activities.

– SPORTS: Group sports are prohibited. Also casinos, bingo halls, discos, and party rooms.

– GASTRONOMY CLOSING HOURS: between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day. After 19, they can continue under delivery modalities. During the authorized hours of operation, they will only be able to serve their clients in open-air spaces.

– DRIVING PROHIBITION: Circulation is prohibited between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day. (Depending on the jurisdictions, the authorities may only extend these hours depending on the specificities of each place).

– PUBLIC TRANSPORT: only for essential and authorized.

