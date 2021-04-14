Axel Kicillof crossed Federico Pinedo hard this Tuesday on his social networks, after the observations you made on Twitter the former president of the Senate on the cause future dollar, in which hours before the Buenos Aires governor and Cristina Kirchner had been dismissed.

The benchmark of PRO recalled that in 2015, “the opposition blocs” made the complaint, “which did not include the president (Cristina Kirchner) or Kicillof, because in a few months the Central Bank had sold the equivalent of US $ 17.4 billion.”

In addition, he recalled that this action “was important because stopped the operation in its tracks“, and thus” the future market changed the operating rules, which saved Argentines issuing $ 11 billion“.

Finally, Pinedo pointed out that “due to the future dollar operation, the Central Bank had to issue $ 53,700 million, which was equivalent to 10% of the Argentine monetary base“.

“Beyond that, we respect the ruling, as we always do, “he concluded.

In 2015, the opposition blocs made the complaint of #dollarfuture, which did not include the president or Kiciloff, because in a few months the Central Bank had sold the equivalent of US $ 17.4 billion. – Federico Pinedo (@PinedoFederico) April 13, 2021

It didn’t take long to arrive Kicillof’s fiery response.

“Mr. Federico Pinedo: It’s incredible. If you really cared about what the Central Bank does and its effect on people, you should have denounced a thousand times the government disaster of (Mauricio) Macri, the indebtedness, the flight, the bicycle. But he is not fooling anyone “, the former Minister of Economy began his rapturous thread.

For the governor, “clearly the objective of the complaint was to generate suspicion on the officials and, in particular, to force the resignation of the President of the Central Bank. for Macri to turn it into a money table“.

“Regarding the folly they insist on, I recommend that you read the expert opinion of the Supreme Court and today’s unanimous ruling. They show that this issue it was always political and never judicial“he continued.

Finally, Kicillof wrote to Pinedo that “I should apologize and offer to replace all the resources that the State spent in this parody to persecute Peronism. “

Mr. @PinedoFederico: Is incredible. If you were really concerned about what the Central Bank does and its effect on the people, you should have denounced the disaster of the Macri government a thousand times, the debt, the flight, the bicycle. But he is not fooling anyone. – Axel Kicillof (@Kicillofok) April 13, 2021

Cristina Kirchner and Axel Kicillof, dismissed



This Tuesday, the Cassation Chamber resolved that neither Cristina Kirchner nor Axel Kicillof will go to trial for alleged illicit transactions with the future dollar. The dismissal of both and the nullity of the case was ruled.

The future dollar it was the first accusation of corruption against the vice president in the Courts of Comodoro Py since she ceased to be the first Argentine president in 2015.

It was considered that “there was no excess in their functions and they understood that everything responded to a State policy that cannot be prosecuted“.

On March 4, for more than fifty minutes and with a harsh speech which included a strong political defense, the main reference of the Frente de Todos exposed by videoconference before the Cassation the reasons why she wanted to annul that file.

In his defense, he accused the Judiciary of being “a rotten and perverse system”, she spoke again about lawfare to defend herself against the causes of corruption in which she is accused and pointed against Mauricio Macri and the media.

DB