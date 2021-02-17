The Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof confirmed this Wednesday that he will summon referents of art, science and sport to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and generate confidence in those who, according to him, distrust because they they have “sowed fear”.

The provincial president said it when pointing out against the opposition for an alleged “anti-vaccine campaign” which, according to him, has “poisoned his head” to many people.

“We are going to vaccinate referents so that some who do not trust voices of politics or do not know voices of science, see that someone put their shoulder, got vaccinated and say ‘then I get vaccinated, because it is for their good, that’s why We thank all those who have called to participate in a campaign to promote vaccination, “Kicillof said at a press conference.

For Kicillof, “there are many people who do not want to apply it because their head has been poisoned, they have told lies and they have sown fear and uncertainty“.

And he added: “I heard some leaders who never read a paper in English who said that until a paper came out they were not vaccinated. All those voices that sowed fear had an effect.”

News in development.

JPE