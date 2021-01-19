The governor Axel Kicillof He anticipated that this Tuesday he will make announcements related to the restrictions that govern in the Province to contain the advance of coronavirus cases in the Buenos Aires territory. It will be during a meeting that he will maintain with mayors of coastal districts, from the Monte Hermoso spa starting at noon.

The Buenos Aires president himself said it in a brief meeting he had with the press, after leading an event this Monday in Sierra de la Ventana, in the district of Tornquist. “If the cases go down, we will return to where we were, but in the meantime we must have patience and courage,” Kicillof asked.

The governor charged against those who resist restrictions whom he accused of “wanting to do marketing with the pandemic” and gave as an example what happens in several countries where curfews apply.

“Here we discuss whether an hour more or an hour less. I have spoken with several mayors who are concerned about the situation of their sanitary facilities. Let’s do what we can, they tell me ”, commented Kicillof, who reiterated the need to stop the infections.

“If we do not do it, it could end in a drama,” warned the governor, who was accompanied at the ceremony by several mayors of the Sixth Electoral Section, including the host Sergio Bordoni. Originally from the Civic Coalition, last year, in complete isolation, he left Together for Change and approached massismo.

“We are in a very complex moment,” said Kicillof at the event, with the background of the Sierra de la Ventana, where he lives a summer with less influx than in previous years. The governor vindicated the measures taken by his government since last year. “Thanks to that, we have a season,” he remarked. The last restrictions, in tune with the City, was to limit movement as much as possible between 1 and 6 in the morning. It also aims to deactivate -at least in part- clandestine parties.

“In the face of crisis and calamity, two attitudes can be taken. Stubbornly criticizing or putting yourself in the shoes of those who are in a difficult situation. We want a present state“Kicillof added in the act where he announced the second stage of the delivery of the Municipal Special Fund for the Reactivation of Tourism and Culture,

The meeting this Tuesday in Monte Hermoso, where Peronism has ruled since 1983, is scheduled for 13 and it will take place in a private tourist complex, which will be attended by some community leaders and others will participate via zoom. Since Monday, the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, along with some ministers, has been in the spa.

“As we improve, if we succeed, if the measures are followed and we regain momentum and take care of ourselves more rigorously, surely we will be able to recover the lost ground “, assured the Buenosairean president who called to act” with rationality and without arbitrariness “in this context.

“This virus has the peculiarity that it grows fast and shrinks slower. What we are doing to confront them is not by chance we have discussed it with scientific committees ”, the governor closed.

