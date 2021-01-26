The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, announced this Tuesday that “if the cases” of coronavirus continue to decline in the Buenos Aires territory, next Tuesday they could “extend night hours”, which currently has a restriction from 1 to 6 in the morning.

“After four consecutive weeks of case growth, which would have led us to a disaster, taking measures and appealing to conscience and making care more rigid, we managed to reverse the situation two weeks ago“, said the provincial president in a press conference from Villa Gessell, where he met with the mayors of the Coast.

And he added: “After hearing the amount of opportunistic voices or nonsense that have been said, having taken care measures and putting restrictions that affected meetings at night hours, we had the result we expected.”

For this reason, he announced that “if the fall in cases continues next week, next Tuesday” in the meeting that he will hold with the mayors of the Atlantic Coast, he would be in a position to “extend the night hours from 1 to 2 in the morning”.

In this regard, he stated that “It is a logical and reasonable request for certain items“, but that puts it” in condition of the result “that is obtained this week.

“The decision we made was so effective that while the cases fell, with care and control measures, we had the best weekend of the season“, he assured. And he added that the summer has been successful in the Province:” This season instead of having 25% occupancy as they said or as it happened in European countries, it is reaching 70% or 75% influx. “

News in development

AFG