The province of Buenos Aires will increase the electricity rate by 7% from April 1, as announced during a conference headed this Friday by Governor Axel Kicillof.

“We are going to increase the rate by 7% in April and start a negotiation period to see what investments need to be made from now on, and guarantee that they are made to guarantee the quality of the service. We know the critical situation in which we are in social terms “, assured the Buenos Aires Undersecretary of Energy, Gastón Ghioni.

“This is the beginning of sitting down with the cooperatives and transporters to generate a review process. This is the continuity of what had been the previous revision to arrive next year in better conditions having overcome the pandemic situation, “he added.

To justify the announcement, the official spoke about the rate increases applied during the administration of María Eugenia Vidal, who, he said, “made all the contracts in dollars.”

“In 2016 they established a 112% rate increase and called for a rate review that implied another 50% increase,” he explained, noting that it was “a regulated monopoly. They defined a polynomial that gradually scaled prices. And they also dollarized. The rates. Those rate levels and that adjustment was not only unfeasible for us, but for the previous government, “said Ghioni.

News in development.

