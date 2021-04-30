Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof announced that he will accompany all the measures announced by President Alberto Fernández in the midst of the second wave of coronavirus and sent a message to the Buenos Aires government, stating that “This is not the time to force discussions of federalism and autonomy“.

“The DNUs in Argentina have the force of law. We are going to respect the law because in this way the institutions of democracy work,” Kicillof launched.

He said it this Friday during a press conference that was held in the Golden Room of the Government House, in La Plata.

Fernández announced this Friday that the current restrictions due to the coronavirus will be maintained until May 21 and ratified that he will keep schools closed, the focus of conflict with the City of Buenos Aires.

In addition, he anticipated that he will send a bill for Congress to validate his power and that of the governors to take “care measures during this exceptional situation.”

In this way, for the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, considered an area of ​​high epidemiological risk, the prohibition of circulation will continue between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Commercial premises must close between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. while bars and restaurants will continue to serve their customers only outdoors, among other restrictions.

This was stated in an 18-minute message recorded last night at the Government House that was broadcast this morning, in which he detailed the new measures that will govern the entire country from the first minute of this Saturday until May 21.

“The epidemiological situation in the AMBA is critical and we have other areas with high sanitary tension. We need a more marked and sustained reduction in cases. Due to the contagions that we already had and those that exist today, the next few weeks can be very hard in the occupation of therapy beds, “said the president.

Measures for epidemiological and health alert zones:

SUSPENDED ACTIVITIES:

-Commercial centers and shopping malls.

-Sports, recreational, social, cultural and religious activities in closed places.

-Commercial premises between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day, with the exception of the essentials with night hours.

– Restriction in education: Face-to-face classes and face-to-face non-school educational activities are suspended at all levels.

– SPORTS: Group sports are prohibited. Also casinos, bingo halls, discos, and party rooms.

– GASTRONOMY CLOSING HOURS: between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day. After 19, they can continue under delivery modalities. During the authorized hours of operation, they will only be able to serve their clients in open-air spaces.

– DRIVING PROHIBITION: Circulation is prohibited between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day. (Depending on the jurisdictions, the authorities may only extend these hours depending on the specificities of each place.)

– PUBLIC TRANSPORT: only for essential and authorized.