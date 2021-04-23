Through a series of tweets, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, again pointed out against Together for Change and pointed out that he “acts destructively, boycotting the official measures” promoted by the national government by the second wave of coronavirus.

According to Kicillof, “in no country in the world the main opposition party acted so destructively, boycotting care measures and sowing doubts and mistrust even about the effectiveness of vaccines. “

“Calling for rebellion against the care measures that are adopted around the world and recommended by all specialists only produces more infections, more deaths and also drives those who we must protect crazy,” said the governor.

Along these lines, he asked the opposition leaders to “please, reconsider“as it is” a matter of public health, a matter of life and death. “

“Enough of campaigning in the middle of a pandemic. Let us support health workers and continue to take care of each other in solidarity, “claimed Kicillof on the social network.

In turn, he pointed out that “denying the danger of COVID and lying all the time using false and biased information leads to society taking less care of itself and putting itself in danger“.

In addition to the criticism, the governor provided data from “a SATI study that warns that the age of patients in intensive care for COVID has been decreasing in this second wave until reaching a 53-year average“.

The day before yesterday I mentioned a study by the SATI that warns that the age of patients in intensive care for COVID has been decreasing in this second wave, reaching an average of 53 years. pic.twitter.com/lagPiBaKHF – Axel Kicillof (@Kicillofok) April 23, 2021

In the Province of Buenos Aires, according to the data shared by the president, “the average age of the 1,821 interned in intensive care was 61 years old,” and of these, “851 are less than 61 years old.”

Based on these data, he warned: “It is not enough to be young to save yourself of having the disease in its most serious form. It is not a “flu.”

“In Argentina there are already 2,796,768 registered cases and 60,620 deaths are counted. Making fun of this data contributes to denying the situation distressing, dramatic, that as a people we are passing through, “he concluded.

