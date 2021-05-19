In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus and two days after the restrictions imposed by President Alberto Fernández expire, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, demanded “consensus and conscience” from the opposition to define the new measures and aimed against the City of Buenos Aires by arguing that “it should start by complying with” the laws.

“From the epidemiological point of view it is a rule, the more contagions what you have to do is avoid contacts. Consensus and awareness are also needed, because implementing measures against the understanding, will and desire of society also generates non-compliance and there it provides the consensus that can be formed, “said Kicillof.

In an interview with FM Delta, the Buenos Aires governor pointed it out to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for having ratified the face-to-face classes despite the Government’s DNU: “The City should start by abiding by the decisions of the laws, which is a DNU, which is a law and thus it is very difficult to find other consensus “, he sentenced.

News in development.

JPE