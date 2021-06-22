Governor Axel Kicillof blatantly accused María Eugenia Vidal of “distributing envelopes” when she was in charge of the Buenos Aires executive in the previous government period.

“Hopefully each one of the posters that they paid, each one of the guidelines that they paid, each of the envelopes they handed out they would have used them to invest in a patrol car, in a camera, to invest in means, instruments, to take care of security in San Fernando “, said Kicillof during an official act in that municipality, with fiery tone.

He added: “Fill your mouth, lie, defame, a lot. Perform put, invest, nothing, nothing and it is something that is reproduced in all areas of Government. The abandonment of security, the abandonment of health, the postponement and the abandonment of education, were really the desolation that our Province had to go through. “

The governor’s phrases -who was with Sergio Massa- sounded at the inauguration of an electoral campaign in view of the PASO September that promises temperature, even when the candidacies, like Vidal’s, are not even defined in district or claim.

In the same section, Kicillof pointed to the opposition of Juntos por el Cambio for his years in office. “Those who did not take care of health, education, production, or work now what they come to do is to criticize and put sticks in the wheel“, lanzo.

“Right now what we need is for those clubs to get them out of there and put your arms and your head and hands to help a society that is fighting every day against the largest pandemic in memory, “he said, in an emotional twist.

“Punishment” for “partisanship” with vaccines

Likewise, according to the Télam agency, the Buenos Aires governor assured in an interview that those who “try to make partisanship with the vaccine and with the pandemic” will receive a “punishment” in the elections by the voters, and stated that in this call to the polls, given the epidemiological context, “opportunism is not going to perform electorally.”

“We (for the official coalition Frente de Todos) are very committed to a campaign but of vaccination, because the truth is that the health situation is so dynamic and so dangerous that we have to dedicate ourselves to that, “said the former Minister of Economy.

The accusation of Kicillof to María Eugenia Vidal occurs in the middle of the internal that exists in the opposition between hard sectors – incarnated by Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich – and moderates that have Horacio Rodríguez Larreta as a reference.

The ex-governor of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, in zoom with Elisa Carrió and target of Kirchnerist darts.

Precisely, Vidal and Elisa Carrió were shown together by zoom on Monday as a way to strengthen the alliance between them. And it was in that virtual meeting that Vidal praised Patricia Bullrich, president of the PRO, and a reference of the most radicalized wing.

The campaign is heated in the beginning of winter.

