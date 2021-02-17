The Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, accepted this Wednesday the resignation, for retirement purposes, of the member of the Supreme Court of Justice of the province of Buenos Aires Eduardo De Lázzari.

It did so through decree 58 published in the Official Gazette, which also bears the signatures of the Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, and the Minister of Justice, Julio Alak.

In the decree in which the Buenos Aires president accepts the resignation of De Lázzari as of next March 1, it was highlighted that the magistrate “He has honored the province of Buenos Aires with his work and dedication in the aforementioned position”. And he thanked the resigning judge “for the valuable services rendered in the performance of his position.”

In 2019, De Lazzari was left in the middle of a controversy with the then government of María Eugenia Vidal when denouncing the “armed of causes”, the “abuse of protected witnesses” and the “illegal wiretapping”.

His complaints were replicated by Cristina Kirchner, who asked to pay attention to the then president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the province of Buenos Aires “to understand what happens in the Judicial Power of your country”.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the province of Buenos Aires. From left to right: Sergio Gabriel Torres, Luis Esteban Genoud, Daniel Fernando Soria (president), Eduardo Néstor de Lázzari, Eduardo Julio Pettigiani, Hilda Kogan.

A year later, he was the only member of the Highest Court of Buenos Aires to vote in favor of the extraordinary appeal of the head of the public defenders of the province, Mario Coriolano, to ask the Supreme Court of the Nation the restitution of the controversial habeas corpus of the judge Julio Violini – supported by Kirchnerism – who opened the door to these massive releases due to the coronavirus.

By Lázzari was Attorney General of the Provincial Supreme Court of Justice. Later, he was Secretary of Security during the government of Eduardo Duhalde, until he was separated after the murder of José Luis Cabezas

In 1997, he was appointed to the Buenos Aires Court. He also served as judge of the Federal Court of Appeals of La Plata and as head of the Second Chamber of Appeal in Civil and Commercial matters of the Buenos Aires capital.

JPE