On February 24, a young man of Honduran origin was reported as missing in the Valle de Santa Elena neighborhood, San Jorge Sector, in the municipality of Zuazua, Nuevo León; His mother received a mysterious photo.

Axel Jasiel Delgadillo Rivera, 17 years old, He works as a food deliveryman and since 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, he left his house to go to his job, a toast business, and since then nothing has been heard from him.

Almost two weeks after the young man's disappearance, his mother says she is desperate to find him safe and sound, despite the fact that received a ministerial photo in which they tell her that her son could have died, however, she does not lose hope of finding him alive, since his body has not been located.

During an interview, Axel's mother pointed out that a colleague of her son saw him working in the afternoon on the same day of his disappearance and even shared a photo where the young man is on his motorcycle delivering food.

The young man's mother revealed that her son forgot his cell phone at home so they never really managed to communicate with him when they saw that he had not gotten to sleep, after finishing his work day at 8:00 p.m.

Seeing that he had not gotten to sleep, Sunday, February 25, the young man's mother made a publication in a WhatsApp group where she asked for the support of neighbors to locate her son.

“I am making this publication because my son was working as a delivery driver for La Siberia de San Jorge, and yesterday he went to leave his last order at 7:40 (in the afternoon) and did not return. I am his mother, as a mother I am desperate, he and the motorcycle do not appear,” wrote the minor's mother.

Likewise, the young man's mother indicated that she received a mysterious photography in which she could assume that Axel would have died, however, she does not lose hope of finding him alive.