What is the main criticism that your union addresses to the InserJeunes system?

Axel benoist It is to put almost exclusively the emphasis on professional integration six months after leaving studies, that is to say in the short term, whereas a schooling must allow to have a target of long term – and also to consider further studies. To put forward this criterion in relation to having had the diploma, for example, is to deceive young people: to integrate, you must first have the diploma. However, we do not access it in the same way depending on the course chosen. A parliamentary report has shown a gap of 10 to 20 points in this area, in favor of educational paths. A recent note from the Department of Evaluation, Studies and Foresight (Depp) of the Ministry shows that a third of young people who do a professional baccalaureate in apprenticeship do not complete, against 10% to 15% in school. In apprenticeship, some sectors have contract termination rates between 35% and 40%, three quarters of which abandon training altogether. Finally, we must not forget either that in apprenticeship, entry discrimination is more or less the same as for any employment contract. Conversely, when we look at the insertion in CDI, in the long term, the results are always better for the school route. So, if we want to compare, the comparison must not be fundamentally distorted.

What is the goal of InserJeunes, according to you?

Axel benoist There is a desire to develop apprenticeship – which received 1 billion euros in aid during the health crisis – and to put it at the “head of the gondola”. We communicate on figures, even if it means sitting down on their relevance. In companies, we highlight the fact that an apprentice has a cost for them equal to zero. We “forget” that the goal is to learn! And in doing so, a discriminating system is favored, to the detriment of vocational school education.

What can be the consequences for young people?

Axel benoist They risk moving massively towards learning. Some will not find a contract, because there are companies that refuse to take young people to train them. Ultimately, this movement risks leading to the decline of the school career path, the impoverishment and ghettoization of professional high schools. The law “for the freedom to choose one’s professional future” has already recorded the drop, from 23% to 13%, in remittances of the apprenticeship tax to professional high schools. It is a source of financing intended, normally, to ensure the material investments of establishments. And we are already seeing that, more and more, they are using it to ensure their functioning. The CFAs (apprenticeship training centers) themselves will not be spared, since they are now put in competition and financed according to the number of apprentices they receive. All this indicates that we no longer aim to train people for their long-term integration, but to have young people who are immediately employable, in the short term, in the sole interest of companies.

What should be done?

Axel benoist We must put all the figures on the table, remembering that the school route is not discriminating. Above all, we must insist on the issue of training that allows the pursuit of studies and lasting integration into employment. The problem is above all there: if we find a job quickly but we are made redundant after two years because we are not “armed” to adapt to changes in the world of work … is it? good choice for our youth?