Axel announces his separation from his wife after 16 years together: “With a lump in my throat”

After 16 years of marriage to Delfina Lauría, mother of his four children, the composer announced his divorce, marking the end of a relationship that captivated his followers from the beginning. Find out all the details in this note.

What did Axel say about his separation from Delfina Lauría?

In an emotional post on his official Instagram account, Axel expressed with frankness his feelings regarding the separation from Delfina Lauría. “With a lump in my throat, I tell you that, after months of individual and couples therapy, we have decided to begin a new stage separately,” wrote the artist. He highlighted his intention to maintain a respectful and loving bond for the well-being of his children: Águeda, Aurelia, Fermín and Gregorio, born in 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2020, respectively.

Axel and Delfina's relationship began because she was the sister of his representative. Over the years, Delfina became a source of inspiration for the singer, as she dedicated romantic songs to him like 'I'm going to love you' and 'Delfina'. The family, seeking privacy, chose to live in Traslasierra, Córdoba, away from hectic urban life.

Axel published a photo with Delfina and her children after a long time. Photo: Instagram / Axel

What was the reaction of users to the separation of Axel and Delfina Lauría?

The news of the separation It generated a torrent of reactions on social networks, where Axel's followers showed their support and empathy for the difficult decision. Many fans highlighted Axel's honesty and bravery in sharing such a personal matter and sent messages of strength and positivity to the family.

“How nice to read a respectful bond. It's what always counts when we have children”, “A huge hug, I know it won't be easy, but you will always be a family”, “I never would have imagined it, but sometimes that's how it happens things”, “To be able to say goodbye is to grow”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

