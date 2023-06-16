Axé Bahía in Arequipa and Trujillo. The Brazilian group of axé and eurodance will return to Peru in the framework of its 20th anniversary. In this context, he announced a series of presentations involving two major cities. In addition, other renowned groups will accompany this called “Tour Peru“. In this note of The RepublicWe tell you all the details.

Axé Bahía in Arequipa: when will the concert be?

Flavia Seeling, Bruno Zaretti and Francini Amaral head the promotional flyer for the presentation, which will take place in the Beer Garden. The scheduled date for the Axé Bahía concert in Arequipa will be the next September 16, 2023.

Promotional flyer for the Ax Bahía concert in Arequipa: Photo: Teleticket

Axé Bahía in Trujillo: when will the concert be?

Meanwhile, the Axé Bahía show in Trujillo will be next September 23, 2023. The venue for the presentation will be at Club Trujillo, a venue located on Mansiche Avenue, in the Huanchaco district.

Ax Bahía concert will have great guests. Photo: Teleticket

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to the members of Ax Bahía, the remembered Brazilian music group?

What groups will accompany Axé Bahía?

Both in Arequipa and Trujillo, the groups and soloists invited to the Brazilian show will be:

The symbol

Blue blue

Anna Kohler

Charlie Sosa

DJ Wasu

Axé Bahía in concert: how to buy tickets?

Tickets will be sold through the virtual platform of Teleticket (teleticket.com.pe). They have not yet been put up for sale, but the company announced that they will be available soon.

Songs by Axé Bahía

“Kiss in the mouth”

“Crank Dance”

“wave wave”

“Maomeno”

“The Cockroach”

“Blender”

“Tapinha”

#Axé #Bahía #announces #concerts #Arequipa #Trujillo #buy #TICKETS