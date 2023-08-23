With the finish in sight, the ax is being cut in the number of programs for which the wildly popular Stap subsidy can be applied for. In the penultimate round of the scheme, which will open in mid-September, only 5,942 study programs will be eligible for the subsidy of a maximum of 1,000 euros. In the previous round, there were more than 140,000.

Training courses that each alone accounted for tons of subsidies this year, such as ‘Taxipas/Driver Card Complete’ from De Taxi Academy, ‘Miracle Roadmap’ from 365 Dagen Successful, ‘Breathe Coach Yellow Belt’ from B-Mind, ‘Training Day Trader ‘ by AllesOverCrypto and ‘Wine course beginner’ by The Wine & Food Academy, cannot be found in the new register that the UWV executive body released this week.

And the training courses of NHA, for which almost 10 million euros in Stap subsidy was already awarded this year, are now also excluded. The reason: from now on, only trainers with a recognition from the Ministry of Education may participate in the Stap scheme. That restriction will only be short-lived, because after two more rounds this year — on September 18 and November 15 — the subsidy will be cut.

Training institutes with the most Stap applications so far this year NHA: 12,052 applications, €9.7 million subsidy LOI: 7951 applications, €6.3 million subsidy Laudius: 6486 applications, €5.1 million subsidy NTI: 3267 applications, €2.6 million subsidy Growth Tribe: 2536 applications, €2.5 million subsidy Civas: 1672 applications, €1.3 million subsidy

The Stap scheme was created in 2022 to help workers and job seekers to increase their chances on the labor market. The grant — a maximum of 1,000 euros per person per year, but while supplies last — has been loved as much as criticized in its two years of existence. In every round the budget went clean and people were left disappointed.

The first time it took three days, but in the end the application rounds for the Stap subsidy became a bit like ticket sales for a major festival, with tens of thousands of people in the queue, hoping against hope that they would arrive on time.

At the same time, there was criticism from the start, especially the range of courses for which people could apply for a subsidy: did the labor market really benefit from people who had followed a gastric band hypnosis course?

The Ministry of Social Affairs, responsible for the scheme, has already removed thousands of courses over the years, gave priority to training courses that prepared people for work in tight sectors, canceled subsidies awarded retroactively, and even skipped a single application round and subsequently postponed to further tighten the rules.

The ministry is still hopeful that the list will be longer before September 18: "We expect thousands of additional programs, minors and courses in the coming period."

Most popular Stap courses this year Project management certificate at Growth Tribe: 415 applications, €412,924 subsidy Digital Marketing Certificate at Growth Tribe: 324 applications, €322,380 subsidy All-round nail stylist including entrepreneurial skills at Arch Academy: 290 applications, €289,949 subsidy 3-day NLP practitioner at Sluis NLP institute: 279 applications, €278,985 subsidy Experience expert at Laudius: 268 applications, €266,364 subsidy Taxi pass/Driver card complete at De Taxi Academie: 255 applications, €255,000 subsidy Digital product management & strategy certificate at Growth Tribe: 255 applications, €253,725 subsidy

“Stap has always been a learning arrangement,” emphasizes Ciel Stevens, director of training umbrella organization NRTO. Some of its members are still on the Stap list, some are not. The great success of the scheme, according to her: “We reached many people who normally do not receive additional training, people with an intermediate vocational education background.”

Stevens now wants to look ahead, to a possible successor to the scheme. “We advocate a system of learning rights, in which everyone has a personal training fund during their career.”

Trainer Growth Tribe, with six courses in the top twenty and 2.5 million euros in Stap subsidies this year, a major user of the scheme, regrets that it has been excluded in the last two rounds. "But especially for the people who want to follow an education with us," says a spokesperson.

“Many people who have fallen by the wayside do not have the money to pay for a course themselves, or a budget with their employer. And the courses that remain now are traditional and, in our opinion, somewhat old-fashioned. Every two months we improve our curriculum in areas such as artificial intelligence.”

One advantage of the reduced offer: the UWV expects that the subsidy pot will not be empty within a few hours in three and a half weeks. “The target group has become smaller, as has the total amount available,” says a spokesperson. He does not dare to give guarantees: “It remains to look into a crystal ball.”

