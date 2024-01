Axiom Space's first European commercial Ax-3 mission successfully launched with an Italian astronaut, pilot Walter Villadei, on board. The crew was launched into space from a Space X Falcon9 and is traveling aboard the Dragon Crew capsule from Elon Musk's space company. The mission will last two weeks. The Ax-3 should dock with the ISS on Saturday 20th in the Italian morning. In the images, the moment of launch.

