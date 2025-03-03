He 90% of the water used in the Ebro basin is used to the agriculture sectorstrategic sector within the Aragonese community. It is a percentage that can be optimized in order to adjust the consumption of this water resource to the precise needs of the crops, contributing in turn to reduce the water footprint of the agricultural sector.

And in this line, one of the three projects presented today in Zaragoza is part of the Tech4water day per global amount of 17.2 million euros with the impulse of Amazon Web Services. In this case, the initiative for the Agrarian sectorit has a budget of around 1.5 million of euros to display the AWS Agrow Technology.

This solution It is based on the cloud and artificial intelligence In order for farmers to have information supported by data to optimize crop yield and reduce water footprint. “It is a tool that helps in the transition to the sector to be more sustainable and through decision making to have a more positive impact,” explained Antonella Maggioni, CEO of Agro Analytics during his intervention in Tech4water.

The Recommendations That the farmer receives is based on weather data, land typology and type of crop, among other parameters. In this way, producers know where, when and how much to water their crops.

Currently, around 430 farmers in the area of ​​El Burgo de Ebro and Villanueva de Gállegoin both enclaves there are AWS data centers, they are benefiting from this solution to modernize their fields and make a more efficient use of water.

“We work hand in hand with farmers to learn to technify,” added Maggioni, who has stressed that, today, there is still a gap In the sector to embrace technology for what they are also working on breaking that technological barrier.

Along these lines, meetings and workshops are framed with farmers over 50 years and with associations of the sector in order to know the technological solutions. To this is added, the work with universities and with young farmers to learn how to integrate into the sector with technology to work in the field. “Many want to work in the field but do not have the necessary tools” to do so, the CEO of Agrow affects.

From Spheragits CEO Jesús Ibáñez, has pointed out that the agricultural sector is traditional. “The challenge is to facilitate the access of farmers to these toolS “For what has deepened the importance of solutions that are easy to use to contribute to reducing the technological entry barrier because” farmers have the needs to adapt to new energies, climate change … you have to Lower technology to the farmer’s field“Because, in addition, sometimes, the main pain point of the farmer is not identified in priori in the technological solution.

And, for this, Ibáñez has also focused on maintaining relations with communities of irrigators and organizations and associations of the sector. Communication must be fluid to take advantage of the potential of technology as has happened with the digitalization belonging, which has allowed itself to be digitized massively.

In order to bring this technology closer to the agricultural sector, AWS has signed an agreement with the Hydrographic Confederation of the Ebro and with the Aragonese Institute of Water. In this way, it is intended to expand this technology and the software that requires an investment of around 1.5 million euros.

This technological transition is key because “we see that we get more and more hectares and we always have the same water. This is because we are increasingly efficient,” said Carlos Arrazola, president of the Che, who explained that he works with all the communities of irrigators who, in general, have an advanced vision to host these criteria and work.

Arrazola has stressed that administrations “have to make catalyst, facilitate things. Digitization is important not only because of consumption, but also for diffuse pollution. If fertilizers are needed less, they are not used and do not end in the environment. “

For Luis Esteún, director of the Aragonese Water Institute, this type of solutions can help “within a context of added value that creates water.” In addition, he stated that “the challenge is to guarantee the consumption of efficient water. The next step is to provide the technology tools irrigation system” to also manage all the mesh/network in real time for a better administration of water resources.

In this field, Irrigation and Cooperatives communities can also be a good supplier for small farmers. In addition, he pointed out that the presence of investment funds in the Aragonese field can help technification.

Finally, it has indicated some advances that are already observed in the Aragonese countryside such as the application of phytosanitary with drones and the step of satellites every five days through crops to obtain data that help in decision making. He has also alluded to the 40 biogas plants pending processing in Aragon and would allow the resources to be taken, delving into the circular economy.