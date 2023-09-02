from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/02/2023 – 3:00 pm

LocalizaLabs, Localiza&Co’s technology and data science laboratory, in partnership with DIO, Latin America’s technology education ecosystem and AWS, a cloud computing platform, are distributing 20,000 scholarships for cloud computing. Enrollment takes place until September 22nd, completely free of charge and certified by the link.

Discover the AWS Cloud Program – LocalizaLabs | Meu Futuro é Tech is an opportunity for beginners and technology professionals to learn more about one of the professions with the highest demand in the tech market. At the end of the program, graduates will be able to continue studying to qualify and will be available to connect with companies that need cloud computing professionals.

The curriculum has more than 5 hours of content ranging from basics to important security concepts on AWS, with practical projects that teach how to create an account and navigate through the platform’s services.