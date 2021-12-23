Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The smart preaching platform at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments launched a questionnaire on the “remote preaching service”, which grew with the emergence of the Corona pandemic. The questionnaire consisted of 9 questions that included all preaching services, as it was designed to measure the effectiveness of the remote preaching service, and is a direct contribution to the development of preaching services, and their continued success in meeting all community needs of religious awareness in the future. The questionnaire dealt with information about the participants in the questionnaire in terms of gender, nationality, age, and the type of education the person obtained.

The authority urged the public to participate via a link on its Telegram channel, as the questionnaire raises questions that measure the extent of “full satisfaction, satisfaction, neutrality, or dissatisfaction with the remote preaching service”, and the choice is left to the four options for the participant, as well as about the extent of satisfaction with The (Instagram Live) application in which the lecture is presented, as the authority provides a service through this application that includes many religious and scientific lectures by a selection of scholars in the sciences of hadith, interpretation, and fatwas, and the choice is made between “completely satisfied, satisfied, neutral, dissatisfied.”

The questionnaire also includes identifying the extent of satisfaction with the clarity of the voice, for the lectures, and the choice is made between “completely satisfied, satisfied, neutral, dissatisfied.” The questionnaire also seeks opinions about the extent of satisfaction with the information presented in the lecture, and the choice is made between “completely satisfied, satisfied.” , neutral, dissatisfied”, as well as measuring the extent of satisfaction with the preacher’s style: choosing between a number of options, including “completely satisfied, satisfied, neutral, dissatisfied”. Options “Fully Satisfied, Satisfied, Neutral, Not Satisfied”.

The questionnaire also asks about the extent of the desire to attend lectures remotely in the future, and the choice between “yes or no”, and includes a perception about how you would prefer to attend lectures in the future, and the choice between “directly with the preacher/preacher, or attending remotely”, and the questionnaire leaves the opportunity In front of the participants to provide advice or a proposal to develop a (distance preaching service).