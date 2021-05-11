S.The public prosecutor’s office has been investigating the AWO affair against Frankfurt’s Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann since the beginning of the year. Now the CDU is increasing the pressure on the Social Democrats in the Römer. The CDU city councilor Stephan Siegler announced on Tuesday that his parliamentary group would request the mayor to leave his post until the end of the investigation. Feldmann had actively influenced municipal reports on several occasions in order to prevent transparency and clarification in the “SPD / AWO affair”. It is therefore imperative to prevent his influence on the actions of the city of Frankfurt, said Siegler. This is the only way for the municipality to protect its interests vis-à-vis the AWO and to regain the population’s lost trust in the top position of mayor.

Feldmann should behave “appropriately”

Siegler stated that the public prosecutor’s office was investigating an incumbent mayor was a unique event in the post-war history of Frankfurt. “The people of this proud city have the right to an innocent mayor.” Feldmann should therefore finally behave “appropriately” and let his office rest until the public prosecutor’s investigation against him has been concluded.

Siegler accuses the emerging coalition of the Greens, SPD, FDP and Volt of simply ignoring the serious accusations against the mayor. But the hope of the new Frankfurt “Left Alliance” to be able to downgrade Feldmann to a kind of “Greetings August” will not come true. “Knowing the mayor’s awareness of power, that is completely naive,” says Siegler. If Feldmann does not resign of his own accord, he must be urged by a majority of the city council at least to take a break from office.