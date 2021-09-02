This week the film ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings’ is released in Spain, a film that joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A film that takes us into the origin of Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, a young man who escapes from his country, China, and his father, the villain Wenwu (Tony Leung), and now works as a valet in San Francisco, California, until he is caught by the organization of the Ten Rings, for which he will be forced to return home and face his past, accompanied by his best friend Katy, who is played by actress Awkwafina. This production, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has the elements that have made the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) a success: exciting action sequences, heart, humor, and now martial arts and Chinese mythological creatures are added with the clear goal of reaching out to the Asian community.

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum (New York, 1988), rose to fame after one of her rap videos went viral on YouTube. Supporting roles followed in comedies such as ‘Neighbors 2’, ‘Ocean’s 8’, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Jumanji’. Winner of a Golden Globe for ‘The Farewell’, Awkwafina is originally from New York, the daughter of a Chinese father and a South Korean mother. There, in Queens, he learned to love music, movies, and television. Beyond her thriving film career, the 33-year-old actress also stars in, writes, and is an executive producer on a series inspired by her life titled ‘Nora from Queens.’

-With his arrival at the most universal franchise in Hollywood, his name becomes international. What are your expectations for this project?

-I think Marvel is a unique place because they have created a universe out of the ordinary. They are very good at selecting the actors that make up each of their titles. They know how to find the right actor for each character, making each one different. His search for the representation of identities is very interesting. I have also worked putting a voice in a Disney character and I believe that this company knows how to bring cultural meaning to their films. Globally we are facing a different cultural framework, more inclusive, with respect to the less represented communities.

-Katy is the best friend of Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, but she is also looking for her own path. How would you like it to be understood?

-Katy is the friend that everyone wants to have; loyal, entertaining, confident. At the same time, in a world where he distrusts who he lets into his life, she doesn’t judge him for his past and trusts him. She is a very good friend and also a useless one; that’s what she has to work on in her life. It’s been fun for me to play her because I’ve never done an action movie.

-Did you have to physically prepare for the action scenes?

-Yes. I needed to train the choreography, but I didn’t have to undergo Simu’s intense training, which was sheer madness

-Shang-Chi was a pretty dark character created by Marvel Comics in the 1970s. For this movie, Destin Daniel Cretton wanted to give it a twist.

-Yes. Destin has said that he wanted to connect with Shang-Chi, and the truth is, the result of his work is wonderful. He was able to make me understand the context of the story, where I wanted to go with it and its meaning. Working with a conductor who allows you to improvise is perfect. And Simu has a background in comedy, so it was a lot of fun improvising alongside him.

-It is the first Marvel movie dedicated to an Asian character. Do you feel the responsibility of identity?

-The decision to play this character was very easy. I am grateful to be here and all I wanted was to do a good job. When your career begins to take shape, it is you who questions the most. I prefer not to think about the representation from an Asian perspective, because if there is something that my grandmother knew how to instill in me, it was guilt, a feeling that is very difficult to understand.

-Is there a parallel between you and the character of Katy?

-Yes. Because in certain aspects we have gone through the same doubts and insecurities. As an actress, as a woman, I have suffered pressure from my parents for what they expected of me, but I have been shaping my path trying to understand what I wanted. That’s what happens with Katy, she frees herself from the pressure to find out who she really is.

Therapeutic music



-Many of his characters speak of identity and representation. Has it become the voice of Asians in America?

-I would not like to represent such a large group of people, it is something very difficult. My job is to represent me, hopefully people will find similarities in their own existence. The only thing I want to achieve is that identity relationship.

Meng’er Zhang, Simu Liu and Awkwafina in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.



-Is it true that you have become addicted to internet games?

-I like digital video games, during the pandemic I used ‘Discord’ a lot and then I got hooked on Twitch to play with friends. I’m a fan of ‘Animal Crossing’.

-The second season of ‘Nora From Queens’ has just opened. To what extent is this series a reflection of your own existence?

-Well, that is part of the game of the series: what is and what is not real? The truth is, I think people will be surprised when they discover reality. Of course there are personal experiences, but also from friends I know. There is much that has not happened because I am not making an autobiographical document. I am interested in reflecting the reality of the human being, looking through the absurdity of everyday life

-He also makes music.

-Yes, but I don’t do commercial music. For me, the exercise of composing is something therapeutic. I do it when I’m traveling or feeling lonely.