Awesome | Upi’s future chairman of the advisory board on the conversation with Mika Aaltola: “The roles must be clear”

Jouni Ovaska (Centre), who will become the next chairman, thinks it is good that the issue can be discussed at the next meeting of the Advisory Board of the Foreign Policy Institute.

Foreign policy the next chairman of the institute’s advisory board Jouni Ovaska (central) discussed the director of the institute on Thursday Mika Aaltolan from this trip to Turkey.

According to Ovaska, the conversation dealt with the journey, its course and program. The discussion was conducted in a matter-of-fact spirit.

“There is no great drama involved in the trip, but I would like to remind you that it is important that researchers do not interfere too much in the work of politicians, and politicians do not interfere in the work of researchers”, Ovaska stated to HS after the discussion.

He did not want to specify whether in this case Aaltola had interfered too much in the work of politicians or the other way around.

“I leave it up to people to interpret. But it’s good to remember that the roles must be clear.”

At the next meeting of the advisory board, Ovaska is going to be chosen as the chairman of the defense minister Mikko Savolan (center) instead.

Discourse Aaltola’s trip to Turkey started to movewhen he tweeted referring to the experiences gained from the trip, about the possibility that Finland could, if it wanted to, communicate its ability to separate Finnish and Swedish applications.

In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi, he later saidthat in Turkey it is even expected that Finland itself would be active and give a signal of its readiness to process the applications independently and separately.

Aaltola raised his views at the same time as the parliamentary parties are trying to decide their positions on whether Finland should finalize the approval of NATO membership already during this election period.

The schedule of Finland’s own process is linked to whether Finland and Sweden should apply to NATO at the same time. Turkey has hinted, that it could first ratify only Finland’s membership. In this case, Finland could in principle wait for Sweden by delaying its own parliamentary proceedings.

Read more: Matti Vanhanen to HS: The parties will meet on Friday to hear each other’s positions on the NATO schedule

Saara-Sofia Sirén, vice-chairman of the advisory board of the Foreign Policy Institute, of the coalition.

The negotiating council vice chairman Saara-Sofia Sirén (kok), on the other hand, says that the advisory board expects to receive a report on what was included in the program of Aaltola’s trip to Turkey at its meeting on Thursday in two weeks and what kind of themes were discussed there.

According to Sirén, it is important for the director of the institute to understand the role of research in his work to produce information for social discussion and for decision-makers to support decision-making.

“Then there is a separate political process and political negotiations.”

Sirén did not directly want to comment on whether Aaltola has understood the difference between the two in his operations.

“Apparently, this kind of doubt has been at least from the direction of the media, because the media has been active in this.”

Ovaska also confirms that the hearing will be held at the next meeting, according to which it is good that the advisory board will be able to hear more about the details of Aaltola’s trip.

For example vice-chairman of the foreign affairs committee and a member of the advisory board of the foreign policy institute Erkki Tuomioja (sd) has accused Aaltola’s actions in the situation of politicking and pushing one’s own agenda in the public debate.

“Researchers should respect their own role”, Tuomioja stated in an interview with Yle.

Another member of the negotiating committee, the Greens Atte Harjanne, does not see the situation as quite so dramatic. However, according to him, it is important that the issue be discussed together with Aaltola at the next meeting of the advisory board.

“The director of the foreign policy institute should be very careful about his bribery list, so that no one gets the impression that he is one of the decision-makers of Finnish foreign and security policy,” states Harjanne.

“Right now, Finland’s NATO process is at a sensitive stage, and these roles should not get mixed up at all. I don’t think that this has happened consciously, but how things look is another matter,” Harjanne continues.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto did not directly take part in Aaltola’s activities, because the Foreign Policy Institute is an institution under the parliament.

However, he emphasized the importance of NATO-related messages from Finland being uniform and coordinated in a sensitive negotiation situation.

“Parliament has been very disciplined in this NATO process all along. There has been a common spirit here that the matter will be carried forward as well as possible”, he commented to reporters on the matter in the parliament.

According to him, however, there is a certain stigma associated with the Foreign Policy Institute internationally: because it is financed by the parliament and close to the parliament, it might be perceived as a semi-official institution.

“In that sense, it is not quite in the same position as completely separate research institutes that get their funding from elsewhere. It has to be careful that the message is clear, that researchers do the work of researchers and negotiators and politicians do their own work,” said Haavisto.

Correction 9.2. 4:09 p.m.: From the story, it appeared that Mika Aaltola had suggested in his tweet that Finland should communicate its ability to separate Finnish and Swedish applications. In fact, Aaltola only raised such a possibility.