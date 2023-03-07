Life is quite ephemeral, and things can change in less than we blink, which is why the video that shows the moment in which a truck crashes into the glass of a cafeteria right in the place where two young people were recording a podcast.

He says a famous phrase “when it’s your turn, even if you put it on or take it off”, and surely that was what two boys thought after a car crashed right in the place where they were recording a podcast and they were lucky enough to escape unharmed.

It was through the Twitter social network where a video began to circulate in which you can see the exact moment in which a van crashed into the glass of a cafeteria when two young people were recording a spoken program.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, a heavy unit got out of control and just went to the place where the two boys were recording their voices for a program.

Having felt the impact behind them, the men they got up from the table where they were sitting and with total disbelief they stayed analyzing how lucky they were not to be run over.

“Oh my god, damn sh*t. What happened?” Mentioned one of those present after the incident.

After the event that could end in tragedy, it was announced that the two young people they were finejust scared enough that the van had taken them with everything and the glass it tore from the cafeteria.

Meanwhile, it was on the platform channel YouTube “November Romeo”, where the accident was recorded. In the clip you can see at the end of the recording the two boys giving their statements to the security authorities who arrived minutes later to deal with the situation.

As expected, the video did not take long to become a trend on social networks, managing to gather thousands of views, as well as hundreds of “likes” and shares, since it is undoubtedly a mishap with an outcome rarely seen.