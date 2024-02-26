He left the name of Peru high! the singer Ruby Palomino gave everything in Viña del Mar when interpreting the success with which he seeks to take away a seagull, 'Song for a sad planet'. The audience went crazy with the impressive presentation of the Peruvian artist, who seemed quite excited to represent Peru in the important competition.

How to vote for Ruby Palomino?

To vote for Ruby Palomino Follow these simple steps from your cell phone:

Download the 'Claro Viña 2024' application Open the application and click on 'Vote' Search for the name 'Ruby Palomino' Mark the 7 stars during the presentation and that's it!

What song did Ruby Palomino sing at Viña del Mar 2024?

Ruby Palomino He wants to consecrate himself with a silver seagull at the Quinta Vergara festival with his song 'Song for a sad planet'. In this category, she will duel with artists from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico and Panama.

Milena Warthon and her message of encouragement to Ruby Palomino and Lita Pezo

Milena Warthon dedicates words to Ruby Palomino and Lita Pezo. Photo: Ruby Palomino's Instagram

Milena Warthon was not indifferent to the nominations of her compatriots Ruby Palomino and Lita Pezo, so she sent them a message of encouragement: “Now it's time for two wonderful artists: Ruby Palomino and Lita Pezo. Today the competition begins. We must support them and fill them with positive messages so that they know that their entire country supports them no matter what happens. Shine as always“he wrote in an Instagram story.

What did Ruby Palomino say when participating in the Viña del Mar festival?

In an interview for La República, Ruby She seemed quite excited about the nomination: “I feel happyDefinitely honored and grateful to God, and to the universe, but also to myself because it has not been an easy path. Actually, I think that, Both I and Lita Pezo are competition artists.“They have seen us on so many shows that I think this time everything has come together so that we can be here representing them and I am very happy about that,” he said.

Ruby Palomino represented Peru in Viña del Mar. Photo: composition LR/Instagram of Ruby Palomino/Facebook of Viña del Mar

Ruby Palomino and the time when Alejandro Toledo offered her a millionaire contract for a political campaign

The melodious voice of Ruby Palomino It was also considered by some politicians. Among them, Alejandro Toledo, according to her. 'Toledo contacted my manager when he had just won the voice in 2015.'I want her to work with us on the campaign.' (Told him). They offered me an amount“quite strong”he claimed.

However, he explained that he did not accept the offer: “My manager hated meat that time because I said no (…). I don't get dirty with politics, buddy, I already went. To be honest, I haven't wanted to get involved in politics.” “Did they ever talk about money?” Orozco asked, and she responded: “My manager, yes, he was very strong, he was my department. With that I already told you everything,” she said.

