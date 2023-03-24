Some 80,000 lucky people, wearing flags and wearing light blue and white shirts, rejoiced at being able to see the Argentine team in person, led by captain Lionel Messi, recent world champion in Qatar-2022, in a friendly match turned into a full-blown party orchestra.

The crowning moment was the reception for the team in its first home game after winning the World Cup, a party of shouts, flags, gunpowder and smoke with the colors of light blue and white.

The world champions, led by Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni, were cheered by sold-out fans for the game, in a stadium many were left out of.

“It’s the first time I’ve come to see the national team and it’s glorious. Now that we’re champions, I even come to the Monumental. I’m from Boca but I don’t care about anything, I want to see the national team,” Lautaro Vidal, a former player, told AFP. oil worker from Río Negro, 900 km to the south, who put aside the classic Argentine soccer rivalry.

This man traveled especially to attend the match with a friend. He carries a flag in which the image of the late and legendary Diego Maradona and Messi coexist: “They are the two greatest in history,” he launches.

The result of the friendly match between Argentina and a substitute team from Panama is the least of these fans who managed to buy a ticket among more than a million and a half people who lined up online to buy them online.

The match is a mere excuse to celebrate and see them up close than when they returned triumphant from Qatar in December. Then, some 5 million people overflowed the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate the title with the national team, a few days after Argentina’s victory over France in the final.

The Argentines celebrated obtaining the title at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires.

The Argentine party started very early

This is the first time that Messi and his ballet take to the field in their own country since they added the third star to Argentina, after Argentina-1978 and Mexico-1986.

Many hours before the initial whistle, the doors of the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires opened and an incessant movement of albiceleste shirts filled the surrounding streets. Those who were not lucky enough to get a ticket will have to content themselves with watching the game on television.

Dozens, deceived in the resale, waited sad on the sidewalks. “We were able to get here, but they told us they were trout (falsified tickets). We stayed at least to be close. In addition to the money we spent, we feel sorry for the boys,” a disappointed woman told AFP who did not want to give your name.

The Monumental stadium, full in homage to the Argentine National Team. Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

The stadium was filled with many families with children. “It’s a historic match, that’s why I wanted to be there,” said Sergio Loscalzo, 43, who came from Ayacucho, a town 320 km to the south. Holding his hand is his son Bautista, 11 years old. “This means the best experience of my life,” said the boy who had never attended a game on a first division pitch before. While they wait, thousands sing “Muchachos”, the song made famous by Argentine fans during the World Cup.

“Give him champion, give him champion,” they repeat. Ana Paula Frontera, 21, studies in Rosario, the city of Messi and Angel Di María. She also came to Buenos Aires just to watch the national team match.

“I don’t want to talk about Messi because I’m going to tear up. It’s the most important thing in the world, I have it tattooed on my leg raising the cup. It’s crazy for me. I can’t believe it’s here. All I want is to see it and see him do his magic, and that it is not through a screen. Nothing more”, he sentenced.

with AFP

