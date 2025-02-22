Iberian lynters are reaching amazing and future placeswhat makes great hopes in the recovery of this species so threatened with extinction. The introduction of two new populations in the Provinces of Cuenca and Palenciatogether with those recently created in Murcia and Granadacontribute to the objective of reach 750 females and between 3,000-3,500 copies to consider the lynx definitively a species out of danger.

After the world’s conservation success that the descent of the “in danger” species to “vulnerable” in the UICN ranking (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) with A total of 2,021 Iberian lynx registered by the last census of the miteco, these four new populations suppose, As WWF Spain explained through a press release“a decisive step for the conservation and recovery of the species.”

A lynx breeding with his mother. Bharath Kumar / Pexels

Where are the new Iberian lynx?

To create these new populations, a total of 10 specimens distributed between the natural spaces of La Veguilla and Sierra Jarameña (Cuenca) and El Cerrato Palencia (Palencia) will be introduced. These populations will be added to the populations recently created in 2023 of Laba Lands de Lorca (Murcia) and Sierra Arana (Granada), where lynx will also be released this year.

Introductions in Cuenca and Palencia have a special charactersince there are no data that confirms the presence of the Iberian lynx in these areas in the past, so they are considered “Benign introductions”, When establishing outside the historical distribution area of ​​the species.

The recovery of the Iberian Lince is an international example of management of a critically threatened species: of the little more than 90 copies in the 1990s, the population currently exceeds 2,000 individuals. Record animal. CC by 2.0

Populations further north against climate change

With the increase in global temperatures and the growing environmental stress in the ecosystems of the south of the Iberian Peninsula, the expansion to more northern areas could offer in the future most appropriate habitats that would act as climatic shelters for the Iberian lynx.

According to experts, these new populations not only will contribute to genetic diversification Already the expansion of the distribution area of ​​the species, but will also increase the resilience of the Iberian lynx against the environmental changes provided for the next decades.

These actions respond to one of the key needs identified in the days “The Iberian lynx looking towards the future”, Organized by WWF in 2019, where, after an exhaustive analysis, the importance of Create eight new populations to guarantee the long -term viability of the species. The expansion of the Iberian lynx in new territories means reaching an adequate population size that ensures the conservation of the Iberian Lince and its favorable conservation status.

“The effects of the climatic crisis have led us to look for alternative areas where to expand the territory of the Iberian lynx and guarantee habitats that allow the survival and growth of these new populations. Achieving this objective reflects the success of the strategies implemented and the collaboration between administrations and entities, in addition to the importance of the commitment of the new autonomous communities that have joined our efforts for the recovery of the species, ”explains Ramón Pérez de Ayala, WWF Spain Iberian Lince expert.

Iberian lynx puppies, in a file image. MITECO / SERVIMEDIA

Sustained and natural growth

Although there is still a way to go to achieve the ultimate goal of eight new populations, The total population of the Iberian lynx has not stopped growing. This increase is not only the result of reintroduction efforts, but also the natural expansion of existing populations.

Andújar’s population, for example, has shown a remarkable expansion capacity, colonizing nearby olive areas To the Sierra de Andújar, which demonstrates the adaptability of the lynx to new habitats.

Similarly, the population of the Montes de Toledo has continued its expansion in a sustained way, taking advantage of the ecological connectivity of its mountains.

Although the evolution of the species implies a success for conservation worldwide, The Iberian lynx is still threatened For the abuses, illegal hunting and the decrease in 70 % of the rabbit population of Monte, its main food, in the last 10 years.