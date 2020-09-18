Highlights: Mousi-niece’s marriage case in Chakeri area of ​​Kanpur

Three girls recovered from Ghaziabad, police called family members

A young woman and her elder sister’s daughter were missing in Chakeri area

According to aunt and niece, both of them got married in January.

Kanpur

A strange case of aunt and niece’s love affair has come to light in Kanpur, UP. In fact, on September 2, a 19-year-old girl went missing from Chakeri area. The woman’s niece was also missing from Lucknow on the same day. The family lodged a missing report at the police station. Many videos of aunt and niece are also viral. Police have recovered three young women, including aunt and niece, from Ghaziabad. The police then called the families of the three girls to the police station.

The family of a private worker lives in a rented house in Harjender Nagar of Chakeri police station area. The daughter of a private worker left the house on the afternoon of September 2, asking to go to the market. After this, the girl did not return home. The family started searching for the daughter but nothing was found out. The family lodged a missing report on September 3 at Chakeri police station.

On the same day, the daughter of the girl’s elder sister also went missing from the house. Families were stirred up with the disappearance of both girls. The family suspected that both of them had left the house together. Along with this, the mobile phones of both were also going off switch. The family was also worried about any untoward incident. Both families requested the police for help.

The video tells the story of their relationship

Mausi and niece had made many videos on Tiktok. Family and relatives were also suspicious after watching the video. According to the information, aunt and niece were very well off, but no one doubted that they would take such a big step.

Police arrived with the help of surveillance

The Chakeri police, with the help of surveillance, traced the location to the girls. Police recovered aunty-niece and one of her friends from a room in Anwarganj police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. The third girl was missing from Anwarganj police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. All three girls were staying with rented rooms.

Lucknow girl had friendship on Facebook

The girl living in Lucknow was befriended by a girl from Ghaziabad via Facebook. Aunty-niece left home and reached Ghaziabad. At the same time, the girl from Ghaziabad also left her home and was living in a rented room with her aunt and niece.

Aunt and niece claim to get married

The Chakeri police is interrogating the three women. Aunt and niece have spoken of getting married among themselves. Both say that they got married only in the month of January. But we could not get a chance to live together because of the lockdown. Police has called the families of the three girls to the police station. Police say that further action will be decided only after interacting with family members.