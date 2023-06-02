Sarah Kohan Once again, she has given rise to talk after she appeared on social networks showing off her charming figure, this after she uploaded a photo from the sea aboard a luxurious yacht. The publication with only a few days has managed to get thousands of reactions, and many very positive.

In the photo appears the ex-partner of the Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández from one of the edges of the yacht taking a bath with a shower that it includes, also showing off her dream figure in a swimsuit that has been the topic of conversation among fans.

The fans were delighted with the image presented by the model because she has made it clear that although she has already had two children, nothing ruins her dream figure, especially in such small swimsuits. The publication has already managed to gather more than 22 thousand likes, all of them being delighted with her silhouette.

Sarah Kohan is considered one of the most sought-after women who achieve success with the naturalness of her beauty, she always tries to make her content the most striking, ranging from wearing fashionable clothes, many others to show off her charms, in addition to her maternal side with which she has earned the admiration of many women.

This is how beautiful Sarah Kohan looks | Photo: Instagram Sarah Kohan

The australian She is a model who earns her likes and her fans in the most loyal way possible, to this day there are few scandals in which she has been involved, so on that side she is also an example to follow in the networks social.