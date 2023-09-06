After the renovation work of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Real Madrid released impressive images of the new retractable turf for the first time. Through social networks, the club presented a video in which you can see how the innovative system that surprised the fans works.

“The retractable grass of the Bernabéu, like you’ve never seen it before” (sic), highlighted Real Madrid from its official Twitter account. With a video, the club shared for the first time images of the new retractable grass system that was released last Saturday in the 2-1 victory against Getafe.

The images of the retractable lawn generated a furor on social networks, where several users could not hide their astonishment after the impressive work.

When do the works on the Bernabéu finish?

The mythical Santiago Bernabéu stadium entered spare parts in 2019 and the works are expected to finish in December. This decision, which brought controversy at the beginning of the project, was made by President Florentino Pérez, who decided to give a fresh air to a field that saw the best soccer players play and that, today, due to the passage of time, must be coupled to new technologies.

Inaugurated on December 14, 1947, the Santiago Bernabéu became the venue for Real Madrid in the Spanish League as well as in international competitions, being a great bastion for the madridistas and the nightmare of those who had to visit this soccer temple in search of a favorable result.

As one of the most renowned soccer stadiums in the world, the Santiago Bernabéu underwent a massive structural change. For this, he had to pay an exorbitant amount of money for these times. At first, from the club, they announced that the total of the remodeling was going to be around 500 million euros.

In the middle of June, the last number that circulated was 1,000 million euros. This figure, which would surprise any institution that is determined to change its image and take care of its economy, not only did it not attract the attention of Real Madrid managers, but also that they expected to pay a higher sum.

