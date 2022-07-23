Genoa – The record was missing at the World Cup. It comes after the promise of Sydney McLaughlin: “I want to offer a show”. It is something more, it is a perfect race in which the rhythm between one barrier and another marries the overcoming of obstacles never touched upon, up to monstrous progress: from 51 ”41 to 50” 68.

It’s 73 cents and only Karsten Warholm did better, 76 cents at the bottom of the Tokyo Olympic final. The Dutch Femke Bol, second in 52 ”27, accuses an abundant gap of ten meters. Dalilah Muhammad, the number one until the advent of Waiting, third and very far away, offers a memorable phrase: “After seeing her, I think she can go below 50”.

Sydney has spent days without smiling, in search of absolute concentration. She struggles to stretch her lips even after her: she sits on the floor for a long time before lighting up, but without conceding or indulging in wild joys like Lyles. “The perfect race does not exist. There is always a way and an opportunity to improve ”.

Sydney is the latest masterpiece of Bob Kersee, the coach who created the fantasy records of his sister-in-law Florence Griffith and led his wife, Jackie Joyner, originally a long-distance player, to a stunning and unattainable heptathlon world record. With such a technician behind him, it is plausible to think that Sydney, 23, could aim for other amazing feats: the combination of 400-400hs or that of low and high barriers. “This is not the time for projects”, she says, but something she and Bob will end up designing for the upcoming World Cup, in Budapest, and above all for the Parisian Games.

She is a girl with terribly clear ideas and she has been since adolescence, when she began to align records for all age categories, ages 14 and up. The air of home, in New Jersey, + was important: his father Willie was semifinalist of the 400 at the Los Angeles ’84 Games, his brother Taylor was second in the 2016 U20 World Cup in the 400hs.

Twice Olympic champion, hurdles and 4×400, three world records (the first, 51 “47, in Tokyo, the second, 51” 41, at the June selections, again in Eugene, the third which is an exploration into the future) recently met with the company that supplies her shoes to review the contract and bring it to around two million a year. She did not go alone: ​​alongside her the lawyer Endeavor, who has a long association with Hollywood stars.

The 400 very Caribbean are of the elegant Bahamian Shaunae Miller, two times Olympic champion and the first world title: three years ago she was folded by the Bahraini Naser, then suspended for a cheerful behavior in the surprise checks. Victory with a large margin, in 49 ”11, over the Dominican Marileidy Paulino who tries a lockout too late which, 49 ”60, leaves her at almost half a second. The surprise of the day is Sada Williams of Barbados, third in 49 ”75, national record.

Weakened by the first two rounds, the men on the track have little to spend and the times will tell. Michael Norman finally manages to put away the emotions that have often been fatal and tames, at the end of an exciting straight, the Grenadian Kirani james who won this title eleven years ago, the beginning of a path that has seen him on the podium three times Olympic.

The 400 barrier, violated several times by the two, resists: 44 ”29 to 44” 48. British Matthew Hudson-Smith captures third place in 44 ”66 and Thomas Schonlebe’s European record, 44” 33, dated ’87, continues to hold out. After five years of physical misfortune Wayde van Niekerk reports that he is still alive and is fifth in 44 ”97, almost two seconds off his stunning world record, 43” 03, in Rio de Janeiro.

With the release of the 4×100, Italy played the fourth of the five aces of Tokyo’s magic “hand”. Patta and Tortu (who takes the place of Jacobs in the second fraction) well, Desalu slow in the curve, Ali powerless on the final straight: last in 38 ”74, 1” 24 from the Olympic acute. Better girls: 42 ”71, national record signed by Dosso-Kaddari-Bongiorni-Fontana and seventh time between and admitted to the final.

